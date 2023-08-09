Car, train collision blocks traffic at Garfield

GARFIELD -- A train and a car collided at a rail crossing in Garfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas State Police and Department of Transportation.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The crash happened about 11:21 a.m. at U.S. 62 and Arkansas 127, according to the Transportation Department's iDrive Arkansas website. The crossing is one-tenth of a mile southwest of U.S. 62, where Arkansas 127 meets Main Street.

Traffic on Arkansas 127 east of Main Street was blocked for several hours, according to the Transportation Department. Traffic on U.S. 62 was also backed up because of the accident.

State police Troop L responded to the incident, according to a dispatcher.