Colombia gets past upstart Jamaicans

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Colombia bruised its way into its first ever Women's World Cup quarterfinal behind a Catalina Usme goal Tuesday for a 1-0 win over Jamaica.

Both teams were aiming for a first victory in the knockout stage, with the winner moving on to a historic first trip to the last eight at the global tournament.

It was Colombia, a team that didn't even qualify for the 2019 tournament, and 18-year-old star Linda Caciedo that prevailed.

Caciedo didn't score, but the Real Madrid rising star created opportunities and tested a Jamaica defense that didn't concede a goal in the group stage.

Colombia will face European champion England on Saturday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. England advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Nigeria on Monday night.

Usme yelled in celebration after trapping a long pass from Ana Guzman and calmly finishing in the 52nd minute.

Las Cafeteras, making their third World Cup appearance, also reached the round of 16 in 2015 but were stopped in a 2-0 loss to the United States.

The match at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium was an anticipated showdown between Jamaican Khadija "Bunny" Shaw and Colombia's Caicedo. In the end, though, it was Usme's emphatic goal that made the difference.

Colombia won behind a physical intensity and aggression that controlled Jamaica and denied the Reggae Girlz their own spot in history.

Shaw was an attacking force with Manchester City last season, scoring 20 goals in 22 league games, but she went into the match scoreless at the World Cup.

"We just have to be proud of our performance and lift our heads up," Shaw said in a post-match television interview. "The gap is closing."

The Reggae Girlz had just one goal in the group stage, Allyson Swaby's header in a 1-0 victory over Panama, while Shaw sat out of that match because of a red card in the opener against France.

Caicedo, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 15, had a pair of goals in the opening round amid questions about her fitness. She was seen dropping to the ground during a practice session earlier in the tournament but played the entirety of Colombia's 1-0 loss against Morocco in its final group stage match Thursday.

FRANCE 4, MOROCCO 0

ADELAIDE, Australia -- Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice and France advanced to the Women's World Cup quarterfinals with a win over Morocco on Tuesday.

France's all-time leading scorer, Le Sommer struck once in each half as her country moved into a showdown with co-host Australia on Saturday in Brisbane.

Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer gave the French a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes at Adelaide's Hindmarsh Stadium.

Le Sommer headed in a fourth in the second half to complete the win and end Morocco's historic run at the World Cup.

The Moroccans became the first Arab nation to advance to the knockout stage in their debut at the tournament.

The Atlas Lions were the first Arab team to register a win in the competition by beating South Korea in the group stage. They followed that by upsetting group winner Colombia to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of No. 2-ranked Germany.

But overcoming France, one of the tournament favorites, was a step too far for Coach Reynald Pedros' team.

