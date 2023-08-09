



WH resident on Dean's List

Washington University in St. Louis named Sarah Xie of White Hall to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Xie is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units, according to a news release.

Back-to-school events

Entergy Arkansas is assisting several community efforts for back-to-school. These include:

Partnering with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission in hosting a "School Supply Tour" from noon to 3 p.m. today at locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Hot Springs, and Stuttgart and in the Norphlet/Smackover area on Thursday, according to a news release.

Sgt. Paul Colvin and School Resource Officer Krysta "Red" Campbell of the Stuttgart Police Department recently dropped by the MLK Commission to pick up school supplies to distribute on today. Stuttgart Police Department will be one of several sites across the state taking part in the sixth Annual Back to School Supply Giveaway Tour hosted by the commission, according to a Facebook post by the commission.

Entergy also announced its assisting in other projects including a Back-to-School Family Fun Day at Luna Street Park in Lake Village on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Students can receive free school supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis at these events, according to a news release.

For more details on programs, times and locations, visit https://www.entergynewsroom.com/our-companies/arkansas/ or visit https://www.facebook.com/AMLKC/.

PBICVR seeks school volunteers

School doors open Aug. 14 for the districts and the Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. is reaching out to the community for volunteer support.

Volunteers are needed in Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts, Friendship Aspire Academies elementary or high school, and Pine Bluff's ALE (alternative learning environment) schools.

PBICVR uses the Woodson Center Lessons and the Pen or Pencil curriculum to mentor students in the schools. The Woodson Center Lessons has received a positive review from Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy.

The PBICVR Pen or Pencil Mentoring Movement is a youth violence prevention initiative endorsed by the National Council for the Social Studies. These lessons focus on community building, youth violence prevention, and African American History, to improve well being, family relationships, academic enhancement, gang resistance, reduction in anti-social behavior, improved school attendance, increased resilience, sense of community, school bonding, civic engagement and civic mindedness.

All volunteers are subject to standard background checks, according to the release.

Details: The Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc., (870) 730-1131.



