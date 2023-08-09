County, city voters back tax extensions

Registered voters

FORT SMITH — Residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties voted to continue two separate sales taxes in special elections Tuesday.

Sebastian County residents voted in favor of allowing the county to continue levying a 1% countywide sales and use tax for another 10 years, according to the Sebastian County website. Meghan Hassler, county election coordinator, said votes were still being counted as of about 8:45 p.m., although those in favor of the sales tax far outnumbered those against it by deadline Tuesday.

The incomplete, unofficial results as of 8:55 p.m. Tuesday were:

For . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,793 Against . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .580

Meanwhile, residents in Alma — Crawford County’s second-largest city — also voted for continuing a 1% city sales and use tax, according to Mike Moxley, chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission. However, unlike the single issue those in Sebastian County had to settle, Alma residents were given six proposed bond questions to finance improvements to various aspects of the city, which will all be paid for with money the sales tax will generate now that they’ve been approved.

Moxley said the complete but unofficial vote totals were:

• $4.3 million for new or improvements to streets and roads, and sidewalks, lighting and utility adjustments and curb, gutter or drainage improvements.

For . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 124 Against . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .34

• $565,000 for new or improvements to parks and recreational facilities and any necessary equipment and parking, drainage, lighting and utility improvements needed.

For . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 120 Against . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40

• $4 million for equipment, apparatus and new, or improvements to facilities for the city’s Fire Department, including any necessary parking and utility improvements.

For . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 126 Against . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32

• $4.5 million for equipment, apparatus and new, or improvements to facilities for the city’s Police Department, including any necessary land acquisition and parking and utility improvements.

For . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 122 Against . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36

• $1.95 million for improvements to the water system. For . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 123 Against . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

• $1.75 million for improvements to the sewer system. For . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 129 Against . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .30

Sebastian County residents first voted to implement their sales and use tax in 1994. It has been renewed twice since then for 10-year periods, with 2013 being the last time.

County Judge Steve Hotz said in April the tax would sunset in June 2024 if voters didn’t approve extending it.

The tax generated more than $33.7 million in 2022, according to Hotz. Sebastian County received more than $4.8 million of that while the rest was divided between the 11 cities and incorporated towns in the county. Allocations are based on population.

Hotz has said the county would have had to curtail services to some extent if the tax wasn’t continued. The voters’ decision will also have an “extreme impact” on the county’s smaller municipalities — such as Bonanza, Mansfield and Midland — because the tax is a significant income source for them, he said.

A resolution the Sebastian County Quorum Court approved April 18 will ensure the county’s share of the revenue will be committed the same way it is now:

• Operation of the county jail: 54.5%

• Operation of the county Juvenile Detention Center: 9%

• Funding and support of three Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies providing law enforcement services in unincorporated areas of the county: 9%

• Capital projects: 11%

• Improving county volunteer rural fire departments: 5%

• Supporting Sebastian County Emergency Medical Services: 2%

• Improving services provided by the senior citizens’ centers the county supports: 1%

• Improving the programs of the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library, including building expansion as necessary: 0.5%

• County employee health care and worker’s compensation: 7%

• Operation of county parks: 1%

Alma residents approved their current sales tax in August 2014. It is due to sunset Oct. 1.

Mayor Jim Fincher said in June municipalities can’t pay for work and services such as better roads and fire and police protection, along with additional entertainment, through normal operations. They have to either issue bonds or apply for grant money. Alma’s 1% sales tax generated more than $1.4 million in net revenue for city operations in 2022.

Fincher argued it’s important for all six bond issues to pass because it will help Alma take advantage of the opportunities to grow after the Arkansas Department of Transportation completes an extension of Interstate 49 between Alma and Barling in Sebastian County.

The Interstate 49 project will build 13.6 miles of interstate from Arkansas 22 in Barling to the interchange of Interstate 40 and Interstate 49 at Alma, including a new bridge over the Arkansas River. This will finish a connection from Fort Smith north to Canada by way of Interstate 49 and Interstate 29 and to Duluth, Minn., and the Great Lakes by way of Interstate 49 and Interstate 35. The new road will meet up with a four-lane section of U.S. 71 around Greenwood.

The project is expected to be carried out in multiple phases, according to an Oct. 10 Department of Transportation news release. The department held a groundbreaking for the project in Barling on Oct. 13.

Fincher previously said if voters approved all six bond questions, the continued sales tax would sunset in 10-12 years from the date the bonds are issued.

Thomas Saccente can be reached by email at tsaccente@ rivervalleydemocratgazette.com .



