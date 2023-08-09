DROPPING THE HAMMER | Don't call it a comeback

This week's Dropping the Hammer is a reunion, as Daniel McFadin is joined by his former co-host Jon LaFollette.

Together, the former podcasting duo break down Chris Buescher's thrilling win over Martin Truex Jr. at Michigan International Speedway and the resurgence of RFK Racing. Plus, hear from Buescher and Brad Keselowski on the importance of the win.

Daniel and Jon also discuss Truex's appropriately low-key announcement that he'll be back in 2024 and preview this weekend's NASCAR Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and its stacked crowd of road course ringers

