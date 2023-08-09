Dumas grad joins A-State as analyst

JONESBORO – Dumas High School graduate Darion Griswold will lend his voice to Arkansas State University football broadcasts starting this season.

The A-State athletics department announced Monday that Griswold will join the Red Wolves Sports Network as an analyst alongside 19-year play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz and second-year sideline reporter J.C. Cox.

"I want to thank everyone for this opportunity," Griswold said. "Being a former player and learning the game of football, I am thrilled about this opportunity and the new team I am joining. The door opened and I was excited to walk through it. This is quite an honor!"

Griswold, a 2011 Dumas graduate, played for the Red Wolves from 2011-2015.

In high school, he earned Class 4A all-state honors in 2010 after helping lead Dumas to a 9-3 record. He played tight end at A-State, where he helped the Red Wolves win three Sun Belt Conference championships and appear in four bowl games. His 882 career receiving yards were the second-most in school history by a tight end, behind Steve Lockhart's 1,216 collected from 1968-71. His 68 career receptions were also second-most behind Lockhart's 79. He was twice named all-conference.

Stolz said he is excited to add Griswold to the broadcast team.

"Our ideal candidate for analyst was someone who is a great former Red Wolf, popular and well-respected by the fans and has a deep love for the program," Stolz said. "We also needed someone who has an advanced knowledge of the game and can articulate it in a clear way. Darion Griswold checks every one of those boxes and I am thrilled to welcome him to the booth."

A-State also announced Justin Clifton, a Red Wolf from 2015-18, will join Kara Richey on the "Wolf Howls" post-game show. The Tupelo, Miss., native helped A-State win two conference titles.

Griswold and Clifton will make their A-State broadcasting debuts Sept. 2 when the Red Wolves travel to the University of Oklahoma to begin the 2023 season.