Dumas grad joins A-State as analyst

by Staff Report | Today at 2:56 a.m.
Darion Griswold, then a tight end with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, talks during Media Day in New Orleans in this Dec. 17, 2015 file photo. The Red Wolves were preparing to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the New Orleans Bowl. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Derick E. Hingle)

JONESBORO – Dumas High School graduate Darion Griswold will lend his voice to Arkansas State University football broadcasts starting this season.

The A-State athletics department announced Monday that Griswold will join the Red Wolves Sports Network as an analyst alongside 19-year play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz and second-year sideline reporter J.C. Cox.

"I want to thank everyone for this opportunity," Griswold said. "Being a former player and learning the game of football, I am thrilled about this opportunity and the new team I am joining. The door opened and I was excited to walk through it. This is quite an honor!"

Griswold, a 2011 Dumas graduate, played for the Red Wolves from 2011-2015.

In high school, he earned Class 4A all-state honors in 2010 after helping lead Dumas to a 9-3 record. He played tight end at A-State, where he helped the Red Wolves win three Sun Belt Conference championships and appear in four bowl games. His 882 career receiving yards were the second-most in school history by a tight end, behind Steve Lockhart's 1,216 collected from 1968-71. His 68 career receptions were also second-most behind Lockhart's 79. He was twice named all-conference.

Stolz said he is excited to add Griswold to the broadcast team.

"Our ideal candidate for analyst was someone who is a great former Red Wolf, popular and well-respected by the fans and has a deep love for the program," Stolz said. "We also needed someone who has an advanced knowledge of the game and can articulate it in a clear way. Darion Griswold checks every one of those boxes and I am thrilled to welcome him to the booth."

A-State also announced Justin Clifton, a Red Wolf from 2015-18, will join Kara Richey on the "Wolf Howls" post-game show. The Tupelo, Miss., native helped A-State win two conference titles.

Griswold and Clifton will make their A-State broadcasting debuts Sept. 2 when the Red Wolves travel to the University of Oklahoma to begin the 2023 season.

