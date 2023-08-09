Facing $30 million shortfall, UAMS announces it will cut 51 jobs

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences confirmed Wednesday that it had an operating loss of $30 million for its last fiscal year, which ended June 30, and that it was laying off 51 positions.

The news of the shortfall was originally announced July 10 via an internal email and a video.

In the video, which included UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, and Amanda George, its vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer, George said "this year, we have had an operating loss unfortunately, we're about $50 million below where we want it to be. We have had some investment income that has helped offset that. So we are currently through May at a loss of about $30 million, which is again, not where we need to be. But there are reasons why we're there."

[Video not showing up? Watch here.]

George said "expenses has been where we've been challenged pretty consistently."

George listed "escalating labor costs, escalating supply cost inflation, Covid" as reasons that had "led to to the financial situation." She said a "success story" for the hospital was that "we've done a great job hitting our revenue budget this year."

When asked by Patterson what was being done to improve UAMS' financial situation, George said that its Resource Optimization Committee had done "really great job of identifying opportunities and that have realized close to $80 million and financial opportunities that have improved our finances."

George said that its pharmacy department "has been a standout in terms of multiple projects that they have ongoing to reduce costs and also enhance revenue. And then revenue cycle initiatives have also been successful.

Also, George said that among the "big successes for the current fiscal year" was that UAMS' "contract labor expense has been reduced quite dramatically."

Regarding the confirmed 51 layoffs, a UAMS official did not know at press time what departments those layoffs impacted and what their effective dates were.

"UAMS is not immune to the current effects of inflation that has been hitting us for a while and others, too," said UAMS Associate Vice Chancellor of Communication Andrea Peel. "As the obligation that we have to the state of Arkansas as its only academic medical center, we have to continue to look at ways to remain efficient, and that can mean reorganizing some areas without affecting our essential programs, and continuity of care and services. And so that's what we continue to do. In some cases, that could mean job duties that are previously assigned to one position may now be picked up by another employee. And it also means that we're we aren't filling some open positions where possible."