Four arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Springdale

Leon Lasale, 33, of 700 Kay Sue Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Lasale was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Clifton Gooch, 34, of 4397 Dixie Industrial Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Gooch was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Christopher Pearson, 37, of 3602 W. Laney St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. Pearson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Silvana Pereira, 24, of 6933 N.W. 173rd Drive, 201L, in Hialeah, Fla., was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Pereira was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.