Glenwood man arrested, charged in road rage gunfire

HOT SPRINGS -- A Glenwood man was arrested Monday night after authorities said he fired a gun at a Hot Springs couple during an apparent road rage incident as they were all traveling on Sunshine Road.

Luis David Garcia-Flores, 26, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. and charged with committing a terroristic act, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Garcia-Flores remained in custody Tuesday on a $5,000 bond. According to court records, he lists no prior felony history, but a former girlfriend obtained an order of protection against him on May 9, 2022, in Garland County, saying he pulled a gun and made threats to her.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Garland County sheriff's Deputy Colleen Smith responded to a 911 call about shots fired on Sunshine Road.

A caller, 27, stated he and his wife, 33, who was driving, were traveling on Sunshine Road when a white Acura tried to run them off the road and "brake checked" them multiple times. He said his wife drove around to pass the Acura and the driver held a gun out the window and fired two rounds.

The man noted he was in the front passenger seat and saw the gun, which he described as a black pistol. He said his wife then pulled over in a church parking lot to let the Acura pass them and he called 911.

He said his wife began following the Acura until it turned right onto Williamson Road, but he was able to get the license plate number that he gave to Smith.

At around 7:47 p.m., sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Simpson spotted the Acura around the 200 block of Natural Place and followed it to the 300 block of Williamson Road, where he conducted a felony traffic stop and detained the driver, identified as Garcia-Flores, authorities said.

In checking the vehicle, Simpson reported locating a black magazine with rounds in it on the front driver's seat.

Garcia-Flores was taken to the sheriff's office where he was questioned after being read his rights and denied firing a gun at any vehicle, authorities said. He was taken to the detention center and charged with committing a terroristic act.