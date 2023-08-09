Governor wins GOP nod for 2nd Mississippi term

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday won the Republican nomination as he seeks a second term, setting up a general election contest against Democrat Brandon Presley in the heavily conservative state.

Reeves defeated two first-time candidates: John Witcher, a physician who has criticized covid-19 vaccinations, and David Hardigree, a military veteran.

Presley, a cousin of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley, ran unopposed.

Presley said the Nov. 7 general election would come down to which candidate "has got guts and the backbone to stand up for the people of Mississippi and which candidate has consistently showed us that he will do whatever his lobbyist buddies want him to do and will not stand up for the people of Mississippi."

"We're trying to get votes," Presley said in a phone interview before he was scheduled to speak to supporters in his hometown of Nettleton. "We're not trying to lose them."

Reeves, 49, has steadily worked his way up the political ladder since winning the race for state treasurer in 2003. He served two terms as treasurer and two terms as lieutenant governor before winning the governor's race in 2019.

"Brandon Presley and his party are happy to see people go on welfare," Reeves said.

"He campaigns on wanting more welfare. He thinks welfare is a destination. I think ... a job is a destination for everyone in Mississippi -- a job with benefits and health care and a chance to move up in the world."

Reeves tells voters that "national liberals" are backing Presley, and he often touts two laws he signed limiting the rights of trans people: one in 2021 that prohibits transgender people from playing on girls' or women's sports teams and one this year that bans gender-affirming health care to transgender people younger than 18.

Reeves signed an income tax reduction into law last year and wants to eliminate the state income tax altogether. He also says he has fulfilled a 2019 campaign promise to increase teacher pay.

"Mississippi has momentum, and this is Mississippi's time," Reeves said. "To believe Brandon Presley's campaign, you've got to believe that none of that is true."

Presley, 46, a member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, has highlighted the struggles of working families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. as he has campaigned for governor.

Born a few weeks before his famous relative died, Presley often talks about growing up in a home where his widowed mother had trouble paying bills with the modest paycheck she earned at a garment factory.

"Tate Reeves doesn't care anything about us. He doesn't care anything about working people," Presley said.

"If you can't write a campaign check, or you're not part of his little club of buddies and insiders, you're shut out of state government."

Presley says he wants to eliminate the state's 7% tax on groceries. He also says Mississippi should join 40 other states that have expanded Medicaid coverage to people working low-wage jobs that do not provide private health insurance coverage.

Reeves and Presley will also face independent candidate Gwendolyn Gray, a political newcomer, in the Nov. 7 general election. Gray, 68, leads a nonprofit organization called the Southern Foundation for Homeless Children, which offers nutrition programs, and says one of her main concerns as governor would be alleviating poverty.

A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Voters are casting their ballots in party primaries in a number of county and statewide elected offices. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Democrat Brandon Presley, a candidate for governor in November, addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Presley is currently one of three public service commissioners. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Democrat Brandon Presley, a candidate for governor in November, gives his supporters a thumbs up after speaking to the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Presley is currently one of three public service commissioners. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Ja Egerson, center, waits patiently as his grandmother Mittie Egerson, right, both of Jackson, Miss., votes at Jackson Fire Station 26 during the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)



Contrasting groups of supporters for the incumbent Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Democrat Brandon Presley wave their respective candidates' signs at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., July 27, 2023. Reeves is hoping to breeze past two newcomers in a party primary and secure the Republican nomination for governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the reporters at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Reeves faces two opponents in the party primary Aug. 8, as he seeks reelection. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the roll, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Each voter in Hinds County receives a sticker upon receipt of a paper ballot. Voters statewide are selecting their party's nominees for a number of county and statewide offices in their respective Democratic or Republican primaries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

