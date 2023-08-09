DEAR HELOISE: I like to buy cookie dough in a frozen round roll and just cut off the number of cookies I want, along with how thick I'd like them to be. But I also do other things for my cookies that I'd like to share. Before I pop them into the oven, I sometimes add butterscotch chips, pecans or a drop of orange oil to the top of the cookie. My grandson loves a marshmallow or some sprinkles on top. It just helps to jazz up a regular chocolate chip cookie.
-- Kelly H.,
Sandy, Utah
DEAR HELOISE: You used to have a recipe for what you called "Texas Caviar." It was a dip that was rather spicy and absolutely delicious! It was a favorite of my husband and two sons, and I would love to make it as a surprise for my oldest boy who will be coming home for Labor Day weekend, since we're planning a family reunion. Would you reprint that recipe for me?
-- Lupe R.,
El Paso, Texas
DEAR LUPE: I'm so glad to hear that your son likes my Texas Caviar recipe. It's a yummy appetizer that can be served with corn chips or raw vegetables.
Heloise's Texas Caviar
1 (24-ounce) jar picante sauce (medium or hot)
2 (16-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, drained
1 (16-ounce) can white hominy, drained
1 cup diced green bell pepper
1 cup chopped white onion
1 cup chopped fresh tomato
½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro or parsley, optional
¼ cup seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers
1 cup chopped green onions (include green tops)
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
2 tablespoons ground cumin
Mix all ingredients together well. Marinate in the refrigerator for 24 hours before serving. If you don't care for hot-tasting food, leave out the jalapenos and use medium picante sauce.
DEAR HELOISE: Sometimes I have clumps in my baking soda or brown sugar, and these clumps can be rather hard, which makes it difficult to use them. So, I usually put them in a bowl and use a potato masher to break them up. Works like a charm for me.
-- Hannah J.,
Niles, Ill.
