Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Helpful Hints

by Heloise | Today at 1:54 a.m.

DEAR HELOISE: I like to buy cookie dough in a frozen round roll and just cut off the number of cookies I want, along with how thick I'd like them to be. But I also do other things for my cookies that I'd like to share. Before I pop them into the oven, I sometimes add butterscotch chips, pecans or a drop of orange oil to the top of the cookie. My grandson loves a marshmallow or some sprinkles on top. It just helps to jazz up a regular chocolate chip cookie.

-- Kelly H.,

Sandy, Utah

DEAR HELOISE: You used to have a recipe for what you called "Texas Caviar." It was a dip that was rather spicy and absolutely delicious! It was a favorite of my husband and two sons, and I would love to make it as a surprise for my oldest boy who will be coming home for Labor Day weekend, since we're planning a family reunion. Would you reprint that recipe for me?

-- Lupe R.,

El Paso, Texas

DEAR LUPE: I'm so glad to hear that your son likes my Texas Caviar recipe. It's a yummy appetizer that can be served with corn chips or raw vegetables.

Heloise's Texas Caviar

1 (24-ounce) jar picante sauce (medium or hot)

2 (16-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, drained

1 (16-ounce) can white hominy, drained

1 cup diced green bell pepper

1 cup chopped white onion

1 cup chopped fresh tomato

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro or parsley, optional

¼ cup seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers

1 cup chopped green onions (include green tops)

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper

2 tablespoons ground cumin

Mix all ingredients together well. Marinate in the refrigerator for 24 hours before serving. If you don't care for hot-tasting food, leave out the jalapenos and use medium picante sauce.

DEAR HELOISE: Sometimes I have clumps in my baking soda or brown sugar, and these clumps can be rather hard, which makes it difficult to use them. So, I usually put them in a bowl and use a potato masher to break them up. Works like a charm for me.

-- Hannah J.,

Niles, Ill.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Print Headline: Helpful Hints

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT