Happy birthday. Opportunities open to your optimism and continue because of your enthusiasm. Ultimately, it's your tenacity that wins the day. You'll pick up the skill, build the entity and sell the idea. Highlights: You'll work with a like-minded partner to pull off events. There's a healing for family. You'll create revenue streams for more than just you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're inventive. Don't let concepts remain theoretical. Push ideas through all the stages. No matter how good the original thought may be, the magic is not in the idea; it's in what happens when you follow through.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many want to pin you down, but since it's hard to tell what you'll be doing two weeks from now, avoid making definite plans. Leave room for ambiguity, improvisation and magical happenstance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Where love is unconditional, the forgiveness never ends. Just remember that support comes in many forms. Sometimes the most loving thing to do doesn't fit the typical idea. Trust your emotions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be welcomed into someone's world. Your observations will make this person feel special and seen, so be sure to effuse and emote. Your feedback will be received much deeper than they show.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With so much going for you, you could easily intimidate the insecure. It's a good thing you're naturally inclined toward modesty. Your humble desire to be of service will prevent you from becoming a target of envy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your heart is full of youthful energy. There's a sense that all this is for you: the sky, the sun, the day ... . The world will be like a good parent, encouraging you to explore the environment and your place in it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have talents common and rare. The rare ones must be discovered. The right circumstance will highlight them. If you need an excuse to keep putting yourself in new situations, this one is as good as it gets.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Deals go down. Many people won't offer what's fair, rather they just offer what they think they can get away with. When you hold your business to a higher standard, you help everyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Appetite is a blessing. There have been times when you were numb to wanting. Even painful longing is better than that. Welcome cravings. You'll naturally gravitate to what makes you feel more alive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With the powerful tool of your speaking voice, you will request, persuade and negotiate your way to what you need. Your inner voice can be similarly employed, though it may not happen naturally. Self-encouragement takes practice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's an art to wanting well. Explore your options to better understand whether what you want makes sense, given your current circumstances. If not, something adjacent will work brilliantly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have fans who want to help but don't know how. They'd love to see you succeed, and are clueless as to what your version of success looks like. Show them so they can assist in the right direction.