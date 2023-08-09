Alison Savage of the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair in South Texas said "We plan to let ol' Miss Willy lead a very sweet life going forward" after a weekslong search for the escaped rodeo goat finally came to an end when she got her head stuck in a fence.

Lawrence Matl of Grand Prairie, Texas, was sentenced to 15 months of community supervision, must pay a $998 restitution fee and is not allowed to keep any reptiles as pets after his venomous 6-foot West African banded cobra escaped, with no sightings in the two years since.

Carlos T. Ortiz of California was fined $1,000, banned from hunting for three years and given three years of probation for organizing a group of hunters who failed to get permits or tags before shooting 258 protected snow geese and white-fronted geese.

Ed Mullins, former president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association in New York, said he "made an incredibly bad decision" as he was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing $600,000 from the members, with a U.S. attorney saying "no one, not even high-ranking union bosses, is above the law."

Ken Falk of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana cited the risk of "serious emotional and physical harm" as he welcomed a federal appeals court's confirmation that transgender students in the state must have access to the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities.

Maryclaire Akers, a circuit judge in West Virginia, said an imprisoned special education teacher had turned her classroom into "a place of what can only be described as torture," and the Kanawha County Board of Education settled seven lawsuits for $11.75 million.

Justin Hooper of the Choctaw Nation saw the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a lower-court ruling that invalidated his $150 speeding ticket because Tulsa is within the boundaries of an Indian reservation.

Lina Mendoni, Greece's culture minister said "obviously tourism is desirable" but 23,000 people a day have been flocking to the Acropolis in Athens, and "that's a huge number," so the visitor total was capped at 20,000 per day, with hourly limits as well.

Dennis Buchanan of The THC Joint in Minneapolis said he's "gonna have 999 bongs on the wall" as opposed to 99 bottles of beer as Minnesota became the 23rd state where recreational marijuana is legal.