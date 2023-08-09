Jefferson County sheriff's office seeks missing juvenile

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating Johnny Munnerlyn, 14, a runaway juvenile. Munnerlyn is a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair. He weighs about 150 pounds.

On Tuesday, investigators were notified that Munnerlyn had ran away from a residence in Jefferson County and may be in the company of Alexandra Piel, a 19-year-old white female, according to a news release.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Munnerlyn or Piel, they should notify Investigator Sandy Harper at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 541-5351 or by email at Sandra.Harper@jeffcoso.org; or the non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.



