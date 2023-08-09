Labor rules to lift pay on U.S. projects

PHILADELPHIA -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules designed to produce higher wages for construction workers on federal projects.

In a speech in Philadelphia, Harris said the Labor Department has provided the first update in decades to the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, a law that requires the payment of prevailing local wages on public works.

"Many workers are paid much less than they deserve, much less than the value of their work," Harris said. "And not just by a little. In some cases, by thousands of dollars a year. And that is wrong."

The new rule is something of a return to the past in that it will use the definition of prevailing wage that the Labor Department previously used from 1935 to 1983, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

More than 1 million construction workers with jobs on roughly $200 billion worth of federally supported projects will benefit, the Democratic vice president's office said in an emailed statement.

The new rule "will mean thousands of extra dollars per year in workers' pockets to help put a down payment on a home, save for retirement, or simply have more breathing room," the statement said.

While workers would earn more money, critics such as the construction industry trade group Associated Builders and Contractors have said the Davis-Bacon requirements make construction projects more expensive for taxpayers.

In addition to delivering remarks to union construction workers and union leaders, the vice president was at the site of a project at the Interstate 95 interchange with the Betsy Ross Bridge, one of several spans crossing the Delaware River.

Harris said a construction worker in the Pittsburgh area on the other end of the state who may be making $17 an hour would make up to $28 an hour under the new standard.

"We strongly believe every worker deserves fair wages for their work," Harris said in remarks at the Finishing Trades Institute. "I'm here today to announce that we are updating this law and giving workers across the nation a raise."

The final rule that Harris and acting Labor Secretary Julie Su will announce would reset the definition of prevailing wages under the Davis-Bacon Act. The new rule would tie wages to "the wage paid to at least 30% of workers."

The current standard for prevailing wages, set during the Reagan administration, is 50%.

Associated Builders and Contractors said the rule-making would be challenged in court.

"The DOL is moving forward with dramatic changes to prevailing wage regulations, reversing much-needed reforms that were established nearly 40 years ago, and unlawfully increasing the regulatory burden on small businesses, new industries and public works projects," Ben Brubeck, the Associated Builders and Contractors' vice president of regulatory, labor and state affairs, said in a statement.

The new rule is viewed as a win for organized labor. North America's Building Trades Unions has commended the administration's efforts, as has the United Association of Union Plumbers, Fitters, Welders and Service Techs. Mark McManus, general president of the United Association, called Biden's decision a "historic step."

An initial Davis-Bacon proposal was released in March 2022 but hadn't been moved forward. Supporters have argued that union support is essential for preserving the political constituency behind these efforts. And as Biden seeks the endorsement of the United Auto Workers for his reelection bid, the White House is eager to demonstrate it is doing what it can to ensure its members benefit from the administration's new federal investments.

"A lot of plants have gone to the south, to nonunion states where very few workers are organized -- and Biden is trying to do what he can to make sure as many jobs as possible are unionized," said Dean Baker, an economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a left-leaning think tank. "Biden is trying to do everything within his executive power to make sure the jobs created by these bills are good-paying jobs."

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press, Niels Lesniewski of CQ-Roll Call and Jeff Stein and Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post.