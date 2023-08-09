Tired talking points

I am a retired public school teacher, born and bred in the South. The South in which I was raised believed in respect and civility, even among those with whom we do not agree. I am not a member of the "radical left," nor am I a "bullying liberal." I am an Arkansas citizen who does not generally see eye-to-eye with the policies or rhetoric of Gov. Sarah Sanders, and I resent her tired labels attached to my good name.

When it was announced that the CAPES petition for a referendum on LEARNS had failed by 978 signatures, the CAPES leader, Steve Grappe, thanked Secretary of State John Thurston for impartially and promptly counting the signatures, a far cry from Governor Sanders calling those who signed the petition "self-serving partisan extremists" who wish to "hold our kids back."

I realize that the governor was raised in the South, but she has not shown the graciousness and courtesy that are our heritage and should be the heritage of all humanity.

I might add that she could come up with some new and more original talking points than the ones she continually repeats.

DONNA CAVE

Little Rock

Destroying the world

OK, everyone, go ahead and watch "Barbie," but then please go back to the movie house and watch "Oppenheimer."

It is an important movie for so many reasons. On Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, the United States detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Within 10 seconds the aerial bombings together killed between 130,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians.

Today so many more countries have nuclear bombs and believe they are more secure due to these bombs. Secure from what? Do we really want to see our world destroyed?

Peace negotiations are a must. We are already letting the climate destroy us, using all those millions of dollars for weapons instead of cleaning up the world we are living in and helping people in desperate need. Love, not hate or revenge, is what most people long for.

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

Who's playing games

In Saturday's paper, Gov. Sarah Sanders was quoted as saying, "Self-serving partisan extremists tried to play political games to undermine LEARNS, overturn the will of the voters, and hold our kids back."

Seriously? The whole point of CAPES collecting signatures was to put LEARNS on the ballot so Arkansans can vote on it. How would Sanders know the will of the voters? She has done everything in her power to make sure LEARNS doesn't get on the ballot!

MARIANN GARRETT

Maumelle