Little Rock city officials eye calendar ahead of possible November sales tax referendum

Faced with a tight time frame for calling a potential Nov. 14 sales-tax referendum, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors continued to discuss options and proposed spending during a meeting on Tuesday.

Based on the time line, city board members might convene on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1 for a vote on whether to call the election, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.

On July 27, Scott laid out a proposal to add 1 percentage-point to the local sales-tax rate for 10 years, though he later indicated the proposal likely would be revised to make the tax permanent.





Under his plan, the city would spend a total of $600 million on various capital improvements and new operating expenses over the 10-year period.

In order to hold a November referendum, a city ordinance calling the election must be filed with the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk's office by the close of business on Sept. 5, Pulaski County election coordinator Amanda Dickens has said.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore said Tuesday that City Attorney Tom Carpenter's due diligence had revealed that in order to get the ordinance to county officials by the deadline, the city board would have to take action before Sept. 5, which is a Tuesday. Otherwise, members would be meeting after the county office has closed. (The city board typically meets on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on the week.)

Moore mentioned Aug. 29, a Tuesday, as a possible date for a vote. After further discussion, Scott suggested Aug. 31 or Sept. 1, days that would require the board to hold a special-called meeting.

A series of community meetings on the proposal are scheduled for later this month, with the first scheduled to take place Monday at 6 p.m.

Barring an emergency, after November, the next available dates for a sales-tax referendum are the March 5 primary election and the Nov. 5, 2024, general election.

Scott, who has argued that a March referendum would be unfavorable, on Tuesday questioned whether city board members who are up for reelection in November 2024 would want their contests to coincide with the referendum.

Although she said she understood Scott's preference, City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 said she "would much prefer to wait until March because I don't think we have enough time to go out to the community."



