Little Rock proposal would create new Public Safety Commission meant to generate ideas for addressing crime

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday were told of a proposal to create a new 13-member city panel called the Little Rock Public Safety Commission.

The proposed commission would be tasked with making "specific recommendations to the Board of Directors regarding the broader issues of social, economic, and environmental conditions that affect public safety and result in violent crime," according to a draft of an ordinance that would create the panel.

Establishing a Public Safety Commission was one of the recommendations of a task force Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. convened last year to identify strategies to prevent crime.

Scott formed the HOPE (Holistic Outreach and Prevention in Every neighborhood) Advisory Council in April 2022. Members of the council presented their final recommendations to the city board last November.

Among the recommendations was that the council should continue its work as an official city panel called the Public Safety Commission.

Christopher Harvey, a senior adviser to the mayor, explained the proposal during the agenda-setting meeting of the city board on Tuesday.

The most important objective for the proposed commission is "to provide an avenue for residents to be able to voice their concerns when it comes to public safety issues," Harvey said.

With those concerns in mind, commission members will try to "come up with actual community-based solutions" to the particular issues, Harvey told city board members.

They might be new ideas or tweaks to ongoing initiatives designed to make them better or more efficient, he said.

The draft ordinance lists three goals for the proposed commission:

"To contribute to the overall safety and security of communities in the City of Little Rock by recommending policies, programs, and initiatives to the Board of Directors that work to reduce crime."

"To promote community engagement by fostering strong relationships between law enforcement and Little Rock communities."

"To inform the Board of Directors and the public about holistic efforts to address violent crime in the City of Little Rock."

The commission would be composed of seven members hailing from each of the city's seven wards as well as six at-large members.

Additionally, two city board members, one representative from the mayor's office and one representative from the Little Rock Police Department would serve as liaisons to the commission, according to Harvey.

Harvey preemptively sought to address city board members' concerns that the efforts of a Public Safety Commission would "be duplicative" of other city panels.

The city's Commission on Children, Youth and Families focuses on prevention, intervention and treatment funding while the Citizens Review Board focuses on accountability, Harvey said. The Public Safety Commission would provide "a special avenue" for officials to focus on community-based solutions and involve the community in decisions, he said.

Whether to accept the recommendations from the proposed commission ultimately would be up to the city board, Harvey said.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris expressed concerns about the proposed commission and predicted that creating it would lead to conflict.

Asked by Kumpuris whether the commission would have funding to implement its recommendations, Harvey said it would be up to the city board to decide whether a recommendation from the commission should receive funding.

Scott pushed back on the notion that the new proposed commission might undercut the Commission on Children, Youth and Families, noting that the latter oversees the distribution of funding to community organizations in an effort to reduce crime and youth violence.

"We're not looking to fund programs," Scott said of the proposed Public Safety Commission.

Kumpuris said that while the idea sounded great in principle, he foresaw "lots of pitfalls" with having one group making recommendations, another handling funding and two city board members in the mix.

He encouraged Harvey and the mayor to "slow-walk this" prior to a vote and consult the Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock also expressed concerns, suggesting that if officials are not careful, the proposed commission might end up being made up mostly of members from just two or three wards in light of the at-large positions.

Adcock also recommended that a liaison from the city attorney's office be included in order to address any legal questions that may come up.

City Director Andrea Lewis of Ward 6 said she wanted it on record that she supports any opportunity for community involvement, especially with regard to public safety.

In response to a question from at-large City Director Antwan Phillips, Scott, citing city board members' comments, indicated the proposal would be shared with the Commission on Children, Youth and Families for that panel's review.

Following the next meeting of the Commission on Children, Youth and Families, he said, officials will bring back the Public Safety Commission proposal for a vote at the city board's Sept. 19 meeting.