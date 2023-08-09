Los Angeles city employees strike as labor talks stall

LOS ANGELES -- Thousands of Los Angeles city employees -- including sanitation workers, lifeguards and traffic officers -- walked off the job Tuesday for a 24-hour strike, demanding higher wages and alleging unfair labor practices.

Picket lines went up before dawn at Los Angeles International Airport and other locations, and a large rally was held later in the morning downtown at City Hall. SEIU Local 721 said mechanics, engineers and airport custodians are among the more than 11,000 city workers who are striking.

The union said its members voted to authorize the one-day walkout because the city has failed to bargain in good faith and engaged in labor practices that restricted employee and union rights.

"City workers are vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "They deserve fair contracts and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January. The city will always be available to make progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

Strikers said some employees earn so little they can't afford to live near their jobs, sometimes making 100-mile commutes.

"You can't work for the city and live in L.A.," said Marce Dethouars, 54, a sanitation worker who resides east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley.

Destiny Webb, a college student who manages a city pool, said she and her fellow marchers downtown were calling for a 40% to 50% raise and more resources at city facilities that are poorly staffed.

"A lot of us are students, and what we get paid does not help us at all," said Webb, 21. "So with inflation and everything, it's not working."

A pay increase would give younger, part-time employees like her an incentive to stay with the city for a career after graduating, Webb said.

It's the latest strike to overtake the nation's second largest city in recent months.

"The City of Los Angeles is not going to shut down," Bass insisted. But her office said some services would be affected, including parking enforcement and traffic operations. This week's trash pickup will be staggered by one day citywide until normal service resumes Monday, officials said.

Los Angeles International Airport officials urged travelers to allow for extra time for travel to and from the airport during the strike.

The union said it expects about 300 lifeguards working at dozens of city swimming pools would strike. The Department of Recreation and Parks said some pools were closed Tuesday.

About 300 Port of Los Angeles employees are union members, but it wasn't immediately known how many were striking. "The Port of Los Angeles respects the bargaining rights of all employees. On Tuesday, some Harbor Department employees are participating in a job action. Port terminals remain open and operational," port spokesperson Phillip Sanfield said in an email.

The union approved a one-year deal with the city in November 2022 with the understanding that they would return to the bargaining table in January, SEIU Local 721 Chief of Staff Gilda Valdez said. With the broader agreement in place for the next year, the city and the union would then negotiate over a number of "specials," or smaller specific proposals, Valdez told The Associated Press.

But the city reneged on the promise to negotiate on those issues and "only gave us some small agreements that basically amount to peanuts," Valdez said. The union filed an unfair labor practice claim with the City of Los Angeles Employee Relations Board over this issue, along with previous claims filed over several other issues.

Workers picket outside of City Hall Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Thousands of Los Angeles city employees, including sanitation workers, engineers and traffic officers, walked off the job for a 24-hour strike alleging unfair labor practices. The union said its members voted to authorize the walkout because the city has failed to bargain in good faith and also engaged in labor practices that restricted employee and union rights. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



