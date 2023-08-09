Magie, the longest-serving Democrat in the state House, will run again for District 56 seat.

State Rep. Steve Magie of Conway will seek reelection, he announced in a news release Tuesday.

Magie, 69, was first elected in 2012 and is the longest-serving Democrat in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

A board-certified ophthalmologist, Magie is a part-owner of Magie Smith Charton Eye Clinic in Conway. In a news release announcing his re-election for the House District 56 seat, Magie touted his experience as a legislator and as a doctor, saying "I'm a tireless advocate for Conway, just like I am for my patients."

"As State Representative, I'll continue to fight for what's best for Conway," Magie said in the release. "I stand up for our local schools, work to support local businesses and their employees, and help maintain the quality of life that makes Conway one of the best places to live in Arkansas. I hope to continue this work for the people of Conway."

In 2022, he won re-election over Republican challenger Trent Minner by 10 votes. In an interview, Magie joked about his 2022 "landslide" victory, saying he anticipated another close election in 2024.

"You either run scared or run unopposed," he said.

Amber Crawford, communications director for the Republican Party of Arkansas, said the House District 56 seat will recruit a candidate to contest Magie but declined to say who the party has spoken with.

District 56 is one of the few swing districts in the Republican-dominated legislature where the GOP controls 82 of 100 seats in the House and 29 of 35 seats in the state Senate.

Magie serves on the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee and the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Committee and the Joint Budget Committee.