Man fatally shot by Osceola police; he was carrying rifle, authorities say

Osceola police officers fatally shot a man who, they say, pointed a rifle at them Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, which was investigating.

Keivion Jones, 33, of Osceola was shot around 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, the release states.

Jones emerged from a house on Donaldson Street with a rifle and pointed it at police who were investigating a vehicle parked outside the home, according to the release.

None of the three officers present at the time were injured, nor were the three people inside the home, the release states.

Police were investigating a vehicle that they said matched the description of one seen at a convenience store earlier that morning. Osecola police said the driver of that vehicle had pointed a rifle at a convenience store employee.

State police investigators will review the case and then present their findings to a prosecutor, who will determine whether the officers’ use of deadly force was justified. It’s common for smaller police departments and sheriff’s offices to ask state police to investigate use-of-force incidents and homicides.

Jones’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, the release states.