The Associated Press

Jay-Z's annual Made in America festival, scheduled for next month in Philadelphia, has been canceled. "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place," the festival said on social media. Made in America had been scheduled for Sept. 2-3 with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners. The specific reason for the cancellation was unclear. "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience," the organization said. The statement included language about looking forward to returning next year, and said refunds will be available to ticket holders. Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii and Lola were also scheduled to perform. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed disappointment. "Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes," Kenney said. "We look forward to bringing Made in America back and bigger than ever ... next year."

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will speak in Alabama next month at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the church bombing that killed four Black girls in 1963. Jackson will give the keynote address at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham on Sept. 15, city officials announced. The girls were gathered in a downstairs bathroom of the church when a bomb planted by KKK members went off outside under a set of stairs. The blast killed Denise McNair, 11, and three 14-year-olds: Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Addie Mae Collins, whose sister, Sarah Collins Rudolph, was injured. The Rev. Arthur Price Jr., current pastor of the church, said it's particularly meaningful to have the nation's first Black woman on the high court speak on the anniversary of the bombing that snatched the lives of four girls "who had promise, potential and possibility." "We see that promise, potential and possibility fulfilled in a Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and this is what the girls may have been if their lives were not cut short. I think it's a testament of how far we've come as a nation ... It also serves as a reminder of what we lost when these girls died in the bomb in 1963," Price said. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said: "Today, in the spirit of the four little girls, we work to be better and honor them by preserving our history and building a future worthy of their sacrifice."