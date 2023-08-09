



HS Intracity Transit DBE

goals available for review

Hot Springs Intracity Transit, in accordance with regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation, 49 CFR Part 26, has announced its Fiscal Years 2023, 2024 and 2025 goal of .05% for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise participation of contracts assisted by the Federal Transit Administration.

The proposed goal and its rationale are available for public review for the next 40 days during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

To access the proposed goal, or for more information on the program, visit https://www.cityhs.net/Intracity-Transit.

Comments may be submitted to Lance Spicer, DBE Liaison Officer, 133 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs, AR 71901 or via email at lspicer@cityhs.net.

Waterline work

to impact Franklin

Franklin Street, between Nash and Normandy streets, will be closed daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Friday for a waterline installation.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use an alternate route when traveling in this area.



