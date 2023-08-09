100 years ago

Aug. 9, 1923

TEXARKANA -- Mayors George T. Conway of the Arkansas side and George W. Middleton of the Texas side today issued a joint proclamation calling upon the people of the twin cities to fittingly observe Friday in commemoration of the memory of the late President Harding, urging that all business close on that day and that people join in prayer services. All departments of the municipality will be closed throughout the day, the banks will remain closed and no games will be played in the city league.

50 years ago

Aug. 9, 1973

The Customs Bureau Port of Entry at Little Rock has collected about $6.5 million in duties during the three years it has been in operation, according to the United States Customs Service regional office at New Orleans. The Customs Bureau office at 1446 Donaghey Building collects duties on imports coming into the area by water, air, rail and truck. The regional office said the Little Rock office eliminated the necessity of halting imported cargo at a gulf or ocean port for payment of duties. The Little Rock office collected almost $2.9 million dollars during the fiscal year ended ended June 30, compared with $2,045,797 for the period ending June 30, 1972. During its first year of operation that began July, 16, 1970, the office collected $1,364,455 in duties, according to the regional office. Duties are collected on a number of imports, including cables, pipe, steel, clothing, jewelry, watches, bicycle parts, antiques, wines, fresh and artificial flowers, barbecue grills, chicken feed supplements and human skulls for medical research.

25 years ago

Aug. 9, 1998

Most days, pest control specialist Gary McKim gets up at dawn, climbs into his chest waders and sets out on his Suzuki four-wheeler to check traps. McKim has worked the beaver beat for cities and businesses near his Alexander home for more than a decade, but lately beavers aren't the only creatures springing his traps. "The first one we've ever caught we caught farther up this creek," McKim said recently as he stood knee-deep in muck in Sherwood's Woodruff Creek, machete on his shoulder and baseball cap pulled low. ... McKim realized he was looking at a nutria. These nearsighted, semiaquatic rodents have become the scourge of Louisiana. Their approach is simple but effective: They collapse levees, destroy drainage systems and strip greenery with incessant burrowing and gobbling, procreating all the while. ... Maybe the little rodents can't take the heat down south, because they're waddling upstream into Arkansas in ever greater numbers.

10 years ago

Aug. 9, 2013

The Central Arkansas Water board hired a New York company Thursday to assess vulnerabilities of the Lake Maumelle watershed to the 13.5-mile section of Exxon Mobil's Pegasus pipeline that runs through it. The water utility board had planned a systemwide vulnerability assessment for 2015 but decided to move up the study and have it include a special report on the pipeline because of the threat perceived after the March 29 release of an estimated 210,000 gallons of Wabasca heavy crude oil into the Northwoods subdivision at Mayflower and into a cove of Lake Conway. The $160,570 contract was awarded to Mountainville, N.Y.-based Tectonic Engineering and Surveying Consultants PC. Work will begin on the pipeline assessment in October, the utility's technical services officer Robert Hart said.