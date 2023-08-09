PB to join with ABMA project for watershed flood prevention

Despite her wishes for Pine Bluff to control its own projects, Mayor Shirley Washington has been authorized to sign the city into a Watershed Flood Prevention Operations Program.

Pine Bluff is one of 19 cities in south and east Arkansas granted a total of $95.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service for the improvement of watersheds to control flooding in low-income communities. The NRCS has an agreement with the Arkansas Black Mayors Association to facilitate the program, for which Pine Bluff was awarded $32 million -- an amount Washington said is reimbursable.

Washington has said in recent months she would request the NRCS to allow Pine Bluff to operate its own watershed projects, citing that the city has the capacity to perform its own projects and what she called "a level of mismanagement" within the ABMA, an accusation that officials with the organization did not confirm or deny during a public forum at the Convention Center on July 6.

Ethan Dunbar, ABMA president and mayor of Lewisville, said at the time that his organization would allow Pine Bluff to control its watershed projects if those only affected Pine Bluff and no other community. There are nine watershed projects affecting Pine Bluff that will also affect 23 other municipalities and townships, including White Hall.

"When I first heard of this, I called three or four people and they said it was not a good idea to go into the agreement with them and that we could build our own watersheds. Has your mind changed on that?" Ward 3 Council Member Glen Brown Sr. asked Washington at Monday's meeting of the City Council.

"No, my mind has not changed," Washington answered. "We sent some letters to the state office, and we waited for a response. One of the responses was that we need to enter into the contract. We did fight hard."

Washington also said she received a letter from NRCS Chief Terry Crosby asking Pine Bluff to enter into the program. The City Council voted 7-0, with Ward 4 Council Member Steven Mays Sr. absent, to authorize the move.

"Although we were always moving forward, we don't want anyone to think that we had stalemated," Washington said.

The ABMA will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 510 E. Second St. in Altheimer, to address projects affecting that town and surrounding communities.

PET ORDINANCE

An ordinance requiring a dog or cat within Pine Bluff city limits to be registered with a microchip was added to the agenda and read for the first time Monday.

If approved by the City Council, the ordinance would require an RFID microchip to be implanted in a dog or cat (but not community cats) beginning Nov. 1. An animal brought into Pine Bluff would have to be registered with the RFID number with Animal Control within 30 days of either being brought in or turning 4 months of age, whichever comes sooner.

A lifetime license fee for a sterilized animal that is micro-chipped will be available for $25.

The license fee for dogs considered "intact" can be discounted $10 annually when the owner can show proof of good behavior.

A dog caught running at large by Animal Control may be returned to the owner for a first offense, or taken to the animal shelter and its owner cited for a second or subsequent offense.

All proposed ordinances must undergo three readings before they are voted on by the City Council.

IN OTHER CITY BUSINESS

Amendment ordinances for the non-uniformed employee handbook addressing technology use and privacy policy, authorized leave of absence and tardiness were read for the second time.

Term limits for members of the Planning Commission will no longer apply under Section 2-181 of the city code, effective Sept. 8.

And Kemma Rhodes has been appointed to the Hotel Public Facilities Board.