PBSD voters pass mill increase

Packing the Jefferson County Election Commission's downtown office, Pine Bluff School District leaders and supporters had plenty to cheer about the whole night.

Voters approved a millage rate increase to 47.7 to approve a $67.34 million construction bond issue for a new high school at the present location on West 11th Avenue, with $12.8 million to be covered by state partnership funding. The final unofficial tally was:

For1,740

Against1,060

The hike represents an increase of 6.9 mills in the former Dollarway School District and 6 mills in the former PBSD, with which Dollarway was annexed in July 2021. Of the total rate, 20.7 will be debt mills through 2053.

That means the owner of a home valued at $100,000 in the old Dollarway district, which includes the territory of the former Altheimer Unified district, will pay just $138 more per year in property taxes. The owner of a similarly valued home in other parts of the PBSD will play $120 more per year.

"... We wanted to make sure we were providing factual information," said Jennifer Barbaree, only in her eighth month as PBSD superintendent. "I've been transparent from the beginning about what had to take place and why things were happening the way they were and the way they are now. I would say this, though: This vote speaks volumes to the state of Arkansas. I have friends and superintendents texting me 'Congratulations' now because they know around the state, our kids deserve this."

The victory was a welcome birthday gift for Sederick Charles Rice, the president of the limited-authority PBSD board who was serenaded after the final numbers were announced.

"I just want to take the opportunity to thank everybody in the community that supported us," Rice said. "I want to thank the Our Students Our Future campaign, I want to thank the pastors, our teachers, and I want to thank everyone who stepped up to pass this millage. It's time for us to get to work now, and we're excited going forward."

Supporters of the millage bump enjoyed a wire-to-wire lead of a sort. Twelve of the 21 absentee ballots cast were in favor of the increase, with the count of early and absentee ballots at 631 for and 344 against.

That lead was never relinquished as counts came in through six, 10 and 18 of the 25 poll sites.

District leaders and supporters faced the obstacle of convincing naysayers the PBSD is in shape to regain full local control after five years of being directed by the Arkansas Department of Education for fiscal reasons. Opponents of the millage bump expressed fear that the PBSD would either be annexed into the Watson Chapel School District or be managed by Friendship Education Foundation, which will operate the state-controlled Marvell-Elaine district.

"What sold was the opportunity for our students to be able to compete with other students around the country, even in Arkansas and around the world to have state-of-the-art classrooms," said Erika Evans, chair of the now-successful millage campaign. "An opportunity to just become better and have a brighter future."

Retired teachers like Mattie Collins shouted praises of "Hallelujah" for the passed increase.

"Thank you, Lord! Thank you, Pine Bluff. We love our kids," Collins said. "They are awesome."

Said fellow retiree Virginia Hymes: "Hope is alive. One thing about this, it does say there are people who care about our children."

The PBSD held its election almost a year to the day Watson Chapel passed a 5.7-mill increase to 39.8. The PBSD now has the highest millage rate in Jefferson County, with the White Hall School District's rate at 42.1. The state average as of the 2022 election is 39 mills.