Pulaski County man facing drug trafficking charges ordered to jail pending his trial





A Pulaski County man indicted as part of a drug trafficking ring was ordered to remain in federal custody after a bond hearing Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray.

Henry Lamar White, 32, of Little Rock, is one of 10 people indicted in May by a federal grand jury on charges of trafficking narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was arrested May 23 by the Drug Enforcement Administration on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a felon, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. On Tuesday, federal marshals escorted White from the Dallas County jail in Fordyce where he is being held in federal custody to the federal courthouse in Little Rock.

White's mother, Regina Lilly of Jacksonville, said that her son had struggled with drug addiction since he was 14 years old, serving two stints in in-patient rehabilitation facilities. She said when he was 21, White told her that he had been sexually molested as a child by some members of his family, but that he had never sought help for the resulting trauma.

"I told him several times he needed to get counseling," Lilly said. "I have suggested it but I never could force him to do anything."

Under questioning by White's attorney, Arkie Byrd of Little Rock, Lilly admitted that she knew little about her son's legal troubles and said she had assumed for years that he was receiving help for his drug addiction.

"I thought he was in rehab," she said. "I didn't even know what absconding was until you told me how many times he had done it."

Lilly told Byrd that she currently lives in Jacksonville with her husband and a 17-year-old nephew she has legal custody of. For that reason, she said, she would be unable to serve as a third-party custodian for her son.

In the federal system, a third-party custodian is assigned by the court to supervise a defendant placed on pre-trial release, ensuring the defendant has transportation to get to court, medical appointments, work, and other places authorized by the probation office. A third-party custodian is also required to report any release violations to the probation office which can lead to a defendant's release being revoked.

"Lamar needs help," Lilly said. "I can't help him ... and I'm not willing to babysit a 32-year-old."

Matt Newcomb, a special agent with the Little Rock DEA office, described the investigation that led to White's arrest. Newcomb said the agency had launched an investigation into a large-scale drug distribution network that was reputedly headed by 40-year-old Andre Kimble of Little Rock in December 2022. Authorities said Kimble operated out of a number of motels in Little Rock.

Newcomb said a search warrant executed on White's residence last January turned up a small quantity of drugs and a Glock pistol. The agent said that White told investigators he had received multiple kilogram shipments of fentanyl through the mail.

A kilogram, which weighs 2.2 pounds, is equal to 1,000 grams. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine -- can be fatal in adults, meaning one gram of fentanyl has the potential to kill up to 500 people.

Newcomb said that White discussed with investigators his fear of the danger that the extreme potency of fentanyl poses to users.

"He discussed cutting it and adding product to it," Newcomb said. "He was fearful of people overdosing so he wanted to add cut to it to lighten the potency of it."

Byrd asked Ray to consider sending White to in-patient rehabilitation f0llowed by chemical free living to address his long-standing addiction to fentanyl.

"This has been a very troubled man for a long time and he's never gotten the help he needs," she argued. "I know he has a history of doing pretty much whatever he wants to ... but we're advocating for him to have the chance to deal with some of these issues."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner, arguing for detention, noted that White had absconded from probation or parole seven times in the past, that he has been on parole or probation continuously since 2012 and that in January he had been found in the proximity of both drugs and a firearm.

"Sometimes people aren't ready to go to inpatient rehab," she said. "He may have to spend more time in the lockup before he's ready."

As Ray discussed his thoughts on the matter, he said the standard for release on bond is to allow for the least restrictive means possible to assure that a defendant doesn't pose a danger to the community or a risk of flight, a standard he said doesn't mean a defendant won't violate the release conditions.

"I'd never let anybody leave my courtroom if the standard was to guarantee the safety of the community," he said, adding that possession of drugs and guns would not be an automatic denial of bond given the clandestine nature of drug trafficking.

"Trying to blame a drug dealer for possessing a gun is like blaming a carpenter for possessing a hammer," Ray said. "You're not going to stay alive very long or have any success in the business so [drugs] and firearms go together ... but anybody with a history of violence never leaves my courtroom."

Ray said he didn't consider White to be a flight risk and none of his past crimes included violence but he said his history of absconding and refusing to comply with court conditions for release gave him little choice but to order him to remain in custody. He said White's "long and well-documented history," suggested that anytime a judge would attach conditions to his release from jail, "he has no intention whatsoever in following those conditions."

"I would be setting him up not only for failure but for more time in the [Bureau of Prisons]," Ray said. "I can't in good conscience let someone go free on bond who I don't think is going to be successful."



