Quorum Court votes, despite meeting’s dueling agendas

After months of disagreements and adjourned Quorum Court meetings, the Jefferson County Quorum Court meeting Monday was a success with the passing of several appropriations. The meeting, however, started off with a lengthy discussion of which agenda would be used for the meeting and if the ordinances should be read in their entirety or by title only.

One agenda was submitted by the county clerk's office on behalf of the justices of the peace, and the other was submitted by the county judge's offices. County Judge Gerald Robinson said the meeting would proceed with the agenda that came out of his office as he was the presiding officer of the Quorum Court.

Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr. wanted clarification from legal counsel stating they passed a procedural ordinance that the agenda would come out of the county clerk's office.

Robinson, on the other hand, believes the procedural ordinance is not valid. "That's why the lawsuit was filed," said Robinson. "We are going to go by this agenda."

Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter gave his opinion during the meeting and said the ordinance was passed and appears to be valid.

"I'm not a judge; I can't tell Judge Robinson what to do," he said. "It's just my opinion."

JP Roy Agee said he was going to continue with what he has been doing since it is under litigation. Franklin tried to make a motion to proceed with the agenda that came from his county clerk's office, but it was not recognized by Robinson and the meeting moved on.

A motion was then made and approved to read all ordinances once in their entirety.

Also during the meeting, Franklin addressed Robinson's veto and admitted that he and the quorum court members passed agenda items incorrectly without even reading the title.

Franklin wanted to reapply all of those ordinances to the current agenda, which county attorney Terry Wynne said he could not do.

"If you override his veto, you got ordinances that are inappropriate," said Wynne. "All you're doing is reinstating an act that was in violation of the law."

Robinson said the vetoed items would be addressed in a special called meeting Monday.

The meeting continued as an appropriation ordinance was approved to pay expenses for elections. According to the ordinance, the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners would receive $100,000 from the general fund to pay for conducting the upcoming election.

According to the commission, members have finalized reimbursements to be submitted to the State Board of Elections to recover funds for the May 24, 2022, primary and June 21, 2022, primary run-off expenses totaling $177,704.46.

Also, all expenses associated with conducting school elections have been finalized and will be reimbursed to the general fund in the amount of $2,396.19. In addition to the above reimbursements, they also sent Watson Chapel School District an invoice of $21,632.04 for their Aug. 9, 2022, special election. The City of Pine Bluff has also been invoiced $43,750.48 for the May 9, 2023, Special Election. The Pine Bluff School District will be invoiced for the Aug. 8, 2023, Special Election once results are certified.

A resolution to support and approve the application of the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department for the rural community through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission was approved. The grant is a 50/50 matching grant with a total value of $15,000, requiring the department to match an equal amount either in cash or through in-kind services.

An appropriation ordinance to transfer funds to the county general- sheriff for public safety and adult jail was approved.

A transfer of $5,070 Fund 3509 Equitable Sharing Program Grant will be appropriated to 1000 County General, 1805 Sales Tax/Public Safety, and 1813 Adult Jail.

Also approved was an appropriation ordinance to provide payback funds to certain elected officials. According to the ordinance an administrative error occurred in the calculation and disbursement of the elected officials' salaries, leading to an underpayment for 2022 through 2023 in the total of $30,494.63.

JP Alfred Carroll made a motion to table the ordinance until supporting documents showed that they were owed. The motion failed and the appropriation ordinance was passed.