Rangers arrest Hot Springs man after gun, drugs found in stop

HOT SPRINGS -- National Park Service rangers arrested a Hot Springs man Friday on felony charges after a routine traffic stop in which a gun and over half a pound of marijuana were reportedly found in his possession.

Peyton James Kreiling, 22, who lists a Walnut Valley Road address, was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, punishable by up to life in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, with purpose to deliver, punishable by up to 10 years.

Kreiling was being held on a $50,000 bond. According to court records, he lists no prior felony history but had pleaded no contest Dec. 2, 2020, to a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and was fined $960.