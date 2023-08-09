S. Korea evacuates Scouts inland as storm nears

SEOUL, South Korea -- Carrying huge backpacks and water bottles, tens of thousands of Scouts began arriving at university dormitories, government and corporate training centers, and hotels around Seoul and other inland cities Tuesday as the South Korean government evacuated the World Scout Jamboree ahead of a tropical storm.

The South Korean government had scrambled to keep the 12-day gathering of Scouts going in the face of struggles with heat, hygiene and land use controversies, as thousands of British and American Scouts departed over the weekend.

It wasn't until Monday afternoon that officials announced the decision to abandon the coastal campsite in Saemangeum, a huge area reclaimed from the sea in the southwestern county of Buan, after forecasters raised alarms that Tropical Storm Khanun was heading toward the Korean Peninsula.

As of Tuesday evening, Khanun was passing through waters 36 miles south of Japan's Yakushima island. Japan's weather agency issued warnings for heavy rain and high winds in the southern regions of Kyushu and parts of Shikoku island, east of Kyushu.

The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their tents before boarding over 1,000 vehicles for the evacuation that began Tuesday morning. The World Organization of the Scout Movement said all youth participants had safely departed from the Jamboree campsite as of Tuesday evening.

Most of the Scouts will be accommodated in Seoul and the surrounding area.

South Korean officials say the Jamboree will continue in the form of cultural events and activities, including a K-Pop concert Friday in Seoul.

Concerns had been raised beforehand about having such large numbers of young people in a vast, treeless area lacking protection from the heat as South Korea grappled with one of its hottest summers in years. After the Jamboree began, hundreds of participants were treated for heat-related ailments.

The government insisted the event was safe enough to continue and channeled resources to keep the event going, adding medical staff, air-conditioned buses, military shade structures, and hundreds of workers to maintain bathrooms and showers, which some Scouts had complained were filthy or unkempt.

Local officials continue to pursue plans for new highways, ports and an international airport. The airport was initially supposed to be built for the Jamboree, but construction hasn't started yet.

Organizers said the campsite will not be used for any other events after the Scouts leave.

Tropical Storm Khanun has meandered around Japan's southwestern islands for more than a week, dumping heavy rain, knocking out power and damaging homes.

Early Tuesday, the storm was centered 217 miles south of Kagoshima, a city on the southwestern tip of Japan's main southern island of Kyushu. Khanun produced winds of 67 mph with gusts up to 89 mph and was slowly moving north, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

The West Japan Railway Co. said it would suspend some Shinkansen bullet train services on the country's main island of Honshu from this evening through Thursday morning. Flights and ferries in and out of Kagoshima in southern Kyushu also were suspended Tuesday, according to the prefecture.

South Korea's weather agency, which measured the storm at typhoon strength with max winds of 78 mph as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, expected it to gain strength slightly before making landfall Thursday morning. It's expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to South Korea from today to Friday.

Information for this article was contributed by Mari Yamaguchi, Jan M. Olsen and Cara Rubinsky of The Associated Press.