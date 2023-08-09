Sanders designates Mallory, interim secretary of the Department of Health, as permanent secretary

Renee Mallory, who has served as interim secretary of the state Department of Health for the past seven-plus months under Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will serve as the permanent secretary, Sanders announced Tuesday.

Mallory, a licensed registered nurse, started working at the state Department of Health in 1988 and has served in numerous roles at the department, including chief of staff and deputy director, according to the governor's office. In these roles, she has been responsible for abundant productivity and performance in all areas of the department, the governor's office said.

She served as interim secretary of health under then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson from May 2022 through January, and has served as interim secretary of health under Sanders since January.

"Renee Mallory has done an excellent job leading the Department of Health as the Interim Secretary -- and [Tuesday], I am proud to announce that she will serve as the permanent Secretary," Sanders said in a news release.

"Her 34 years of service at the Department of Health have prepared her to excel in this role," the Republican governor said. "She is the highly qualified, experienced leader we need at the helm as we work together to improve and protect the health of all Arkansans."

Mallory said in the news release she is honored to serve Sanders as the secretary of health.

"I greatly appreciate the Governor's dedication to Arkansans and her support for the Department of Health as we work to achieve our mission: protecting and improving the health and well-being of all Arkansans," she said. "I look forward to continuing to be a part of the extraordinary work being done in our state. I am also thankful to be leading an organization with employees who are committed to providing needed services to the people of Arkansas in the best and most efficient way possible."

At the state Department of Health, Mallory's salary is $191,808.66 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website. Mallory's salary won't change with her now serving as secretary rather than interim secretary, said Alex Johnston, chief of staff at the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

In May 2022, Hutchinson announced the appointments of two people to replace the then-departing state Department of Health Secretary Jose Romero.

Jennifer Dillaha, who is the department's chief medical officer, also became the department's director, while Mallory, then the department's chief of staff, became the interim health secretary. Dillaha also serves as the state health officer. The secretary is a Cabinet-level official who reports to the governor. The department director reports to the secretary.

Romero, who held both titles, stepped down in May 2022 for a job with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The appointments of Mallory and Dillaha in May 2022 marked the first time the secretary and director jobs had been assigned to two different people since the secretary position was created as part of a reorganization of state government in 2019. At that time, Department of Health spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said Mallory would "oversee policy and operations" while Dillaha "will be in charge of medical, clinical, and epidemiological considerations and report to the Secretary."

Dillaha's salary as director of the state Department of Health is $256,509.97, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

In addition to serving as interim secretary, chief of staff and deputy director of public health programs at the state Department of Health, Mallory also served stints as director of the Center for Health Protection, branch chief of health systems licensing and regulation, health facility services work unit leader, quality improvement leader for statewide services, home health and hospice supervisor for health facility services, and Medicare survey specialist for healthy facility services, according to a copy of her resume.

Prior to starting work at the Department of Health in 1988, she worked at Twin Rivers Medical Center, now Baptist Medical Center Arkadelphia, and Baptist Home Health and Hospice, according to the governor's office.

Mallory graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia in 1987 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

The state Department of Health currently has 1,997 filled positions, Mirivel said Tuesday.

According to the state Department of Health's website, the department provides more than 100 services statewide by public health professionals to assure, among other things, that people's water is safe, their children have their immunizations, their restaurants are safe and their birth certificate is correct.

The department is a unified health department, with a main office in Little Rock and 94 local health units in each of the state's 75 counties, according to its website.

Sanders' announcement Tuesday that Mallory will serve as secretary rather than interim secretary at the state Department of Health came a day after the governor announced her appointment of Jim Hudson, who formerly served as chief of staff of the state Department of Commerce, as the secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Hudson fills the vacancy created by the resignation of now former Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther, who was sworn in as state treasurer Monday.

Sanders on Thursday appointed Walther to fill the vacant state treasurer's post created by the July 26 death of Mark Lowery. Walther will serve as state treasurer until 2025. A state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 election to serve the final two years of Lowery's four-year term. Lowery was elected as state treasurer in November 2022.

Sanders' appointment of Mallory as permanent secretary of the Department of Health leaves the first-year governor with one interim Cabinet secretary and the possibility of a vacant Cabinet secretary post soon.

Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism has been serving in the interim post since June 2, following the departure of department Secretary Mike Mills, who served less than six months in the administration.

State Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood is vying with the Republican Party of Arkansas' 1st Congressional District Chair Sarah Dunklin for election as the party's next chairman during the party's State Committee meeting Aug. 19 in Little Rock. Sanders is supporting Wood to be the party's next chairman.

Cody Hiland resigned from the party chairman post July 3 before Sanders appointed him to the Arkansas Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Robin Wynne until 2025. The party's first vice chairman, John Parke, is serving as party chairman and first vice chairman under the state party's rules after Hiland's resignation.

Wood has said he would resign as secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services if he is elected as the state GOP's chairman.