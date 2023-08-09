Secretary of State Thurston will run for state treasurer

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston announced Wednesday his plan to run for state treasurer next year.

State Treasurer Mark Lowery died July 26 and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday appointed then-Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther to serve as state treasurer until 2025.

A state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 elections to serve the final two years of the four-year term to which Lowery was elected in November 2022.

"Our state was dealt a loss with the unexpected passing of State Treasurer Mark Lowery," Thurston said in a news release.

"We continue to mourn his loss along with his family, friends, and staff. With Governor Sanders' appointment of Larry Walther to fill the seat until the 2024 election, I am announcing my candidacy for the Office of Arkansas Treasurer of State," he said.

Thurston said it's been an honor to represent and serve the citizens of Arkansas as secretary of state since 2019 and as commissioner of state Lands for the eight years preceding.

"It is my intent to continue to serve the people of Arkansas with the same trust and integrity that they have come to know and expect from my administration," he said.

Thurston said his experience in the transformation, modernization and transition of constitutional offices shows a proven track record of his commitment to service and integrity to Arkansans.

"I am confident that with my experience and dedication to the people of Arkansas, I can continue to serve our state well in the role of State Treasurer," he said.



