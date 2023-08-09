COOKING FOR TWO: This saucy stir-fry finally got a skeptic hooked on tofu





I've been on a tofu kick lately. I never thought I'd type that sentence. I grew up in the meat-and-potatoes Midwest, and beef was on the dinner table more often than not. For most of my life, I thought of tofu as something other people enjoyed -- it just wasn't for me.

About five years ago, motivated by friends who loved tofu and my desire to be a recipe developer, I decided that I'd need to understand and embrace the ingredient. After all, it's a staple in the diets of millions of people around the world. It's highly nutritious and a dense source of complete protein that doesn't come with the animal welfare or climate crisis concerns meat carries. I was going to learn to love tofu.

I started cooking with it, experimenting with silken, firm, extra-firm and super-firm varieties. I ate tofu plain and marinated, sauteed and baked, fried and grilled. I sliced it, shredded it, crumbled it, cubed it and cut it into slabs. Gradually, I started to enjoy it. But whenever I got hungry, I still didn't think: "I'd love some tofu right now."

Then, I met my boyfriend, Joe. He's a good cook, and tofu is often in his fridge. One night, he fried okonomiyaki for dinner and topped each pancake with strips of marinated and seared tofu. I enjoyed it so thoroughly I assumed it was an aberration. "Maybe I was just really hungry," I thought. A few weeks later, he made us an eggplant and tofu stir-fry with a sweet, spicy and salty sauce. It was served over rice -- my favorite kind of meal -- and, yes I had seconds (and thirds).

"How is this tofu so good?" I blurted, mouth still half-full.

"I love it when the outside is a little crispy and the inside is still spongy, don't you?" Joe said.

That was it. It's not that I hadn't had fried tofu before. It was that I hadn't stopped to appreciate its great potential for textural variability. In the right oil, at the right temperature, cubes of plain tofu pick up a golden brown crust while the inside stays plush.

Fried tofu was the catalyst for this recipe, a seasonal stir-fry with an adaptable sauce. First, you'll shallow fry cubes of tofu in vegetable oil until they pick up that thin, crisp exterior. Then, stir-fry green onions and zucchini until they soften and blister. Finally, make a sauce with garlic, ginger and a few pantry items, including soy sauce, oyster sauce, chile-garlic sauce or -- my favorite -- doubanjiang (Sichuan chile bean paste). Depending on the base that you use, you'll end up with a stir-fry that's glazed in something salty; sweet and salty; or sweet, salty and spicy.

Adding oyster sauce will make your sauce slightly sweet. Using only soy sauce will keep it salty and savory while stirring in chile-garlic sauce or Sichuan chile bean paste (doubanjiang) will turn it spicy.

Crispy Tofu and Zucchini Stir-Fry

½ cup vegetable oil, plus more as needed

1 (14- to 16-ounce) package extra-firm tofu, cut into ¾-inch cubes and patted dry

4 green onions, white parts cut into 1-inch pieces; green parts thinly sliced

2 medium zucchini, chopped into roughly ¾-inch cubes

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons cold water

1 teaspoon cornstarch or potato starch

3 cloves garlic, minced or grated

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced or grated

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons doubanjiang (Sichuan chile bean paste), chile-garlic sauce, oyster sauce or additional low-sodium soy sauce (see note)

Cooked rice, for serving (optional)

Line a large plate or small, rimmed baking sheet with a tea towel.

In a wok or large skillet over high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the tofu in one layer -- you may need to do this in batches -- and fry, flipping occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to the prepared plate or baking sheet to drain.

Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the oil -- reserving it for another use -- and return the pan to high heat. Add the white parts of the onions and the zucchini, and stir-fry, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables take on color, about 4 minutes.

Make the sauce: Meanwhile, in a small bowl or liquid measuring cup with a spout, stir together the cold water and cornstarch or potato starch. Stir in the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and the doubanjiang, chile-garlic sauce, oyster sauce or additional soy sauce.

Add the sauce to the wok, and let it come to a boil and thicken, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the tofu until well coated with the sauce. Garnish with the onion greens and serve, with rice, if desired.

Makes about 3 servings.

Note: Doubanjiang (Sichuan chile bean paste) can be found at Asian markets or online. Chile-garlic sauce and oyster sauce can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets or online.



