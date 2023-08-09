Traskwood man sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal child porn charges

A Saline County man indicted in March 2021 on one count each of production and possession of child pornography was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday in an agreement with prosecutors that enabled him to avoid a longer prison term.

Jeffery Sanders, 27, of Traskwood, was arrested following an investigation that authorities said uncovered images of a 13-year-old girl taking a shower, unaware that she was being photographed.

According to court documents, the photos were found on a phone belonging to the daughter of Sanders’ girlfriend, who told investigators that the photos had been pulled from Sanders’ cellphone. On March 3, 2021, Sanders was indicted on one count of production of child pornography.

On April 27 of this year, Sanders pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson to one count of possession of child pornography contained in a superseding information, agreeing to a 10-year prison sentence in exchange for the dismissal of the indictment against him. Had Sanders elected to go to trial, under the terms of the agreement, he would have been exposed to a mandatory minimum 15-year prison term had he been convicted. On Wednesday, Wilson agreed to sentence Sanders to 10 years in prison, which was higher than the guideline sentencing range of 63 to 78 months.