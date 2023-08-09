Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Farmington’s Mason Simpson

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:58 a.m.
Bentonville’s Caden Miller (left) and Fayetteville’s Mason Simpson (center) and Ornette Gaines all reach for a rebound during Saturday’s game in the Class 6A boys state tournament at Little Rock Southwest’s Gryphon Arena. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/36benfay/..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Farmington’s Mason Simpson.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard/Forward

Size: 6-6, 190 pounds

Stats: As a junior he averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists at Fayetteville.

Interest: Air Force, Quincy University, Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Fort Smith, East Central (Okla.) University, Harding

Coach Johnny Taylor on Simpson:

“Mason will play a huge role in this season's team success. Mason is 6-6 and has great length. Mason is a dead [knock-down shooter] 3 and will be used as our take out and trail on our fast break. Mason will be directly involved in all of our actions offensively. Mason is a gym rat and a great teammate and communicator.”

