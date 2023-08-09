Wet weather soaks much of East Coast

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Crews across the eastern U.S. worked Tuesday to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity after severe storms that killed at least two people, cut power to more than a million customers at their peak, and forced thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

The storms that pounded a swath of the country stretching from Alabama and Tennessee to the Carolinas and New York on Monday continued to lash northern New England with wind and rain a day later.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday in the Atlantic Coast town of Mattapoisett, Mass., though a survey team was still determining its strength.

The twister damaged homes and vehicles, downed trees and power lines, and may have damaged the water treatment plant, which remained operational, according to a statement from the town's Select Board. There were no reports of injuries.

Rain also pounded Vermont, which experienced historic flooding last month that inundated its capital city and damaged thousands of homes, businesses and roads. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said swift water rescue teams were ready if needed in the west of the state.

Flash flood warnings were issued in Maine, where storms dumped 4 to 5 inches in an area around New Gloucester and Lewiston-Auburn, in the southwest of the state, said weather service meteorologist Sarah Thunberg.

Monday's storms spawned tornado watches and warnings in 10 states, with around 30 million people under a tornado watch in the afternoon. Forecasters received more than 900 reports of wind damage, including nearly 300 from North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A preliminary assessment of damage in Knoxville, Tenn., found that an EF-2 tornado touched down Monday, with winds up to 130 mph and a path as wide as 200 yards, said the weather service's office in Morristown, Tenn.

An EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph uprooted trees and damaged the outside of buildings near Lake Norman in North Carolina, the weather service's office in Greenville-Spartanburg confirmed.

In Westminster, Md., about 30 miles northwest of Baltimore, dozens of vehicles were trapped by power lines that had fallen onto a highway. No injuries were reported, and utility workers turned off the electricity, allowing the 33 adults and 14 children in the vehicles to get out safely, Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler said at a news conference Tuesday.

More than 1.1 million customers were without power Monday evening across Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia, according to poweroutage.us. But by mid-Tuesday afternoon, power had been restored to all but about about 200,000 customers in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia and Tennessee.

By Monday night, more than 2,600 U.S. flights had been canceled and nearly 7,900 had been delayed, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. The trouble continued Tuesday with hundreds of delays and dozens of cancellations.

At least two deaths have been blamed on the storms.

In Anderson, S.C., a large tree was uprooted and fell on a 15-year-old boy Monday, according to the coroner's office. The high school sophomore's death was classified as resulting from a severe weather event, officials said.

In Florence, Ala., a 28-year-old worker in the parking lot of an industrial park was struck by lightning Monday and died, police said in a social media post.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeffrey Collins, Erik Verduzco, Julie Walker, Mark Pratt, Lisa Rathke and David Sharp of The Associated Press.

Jackson Hill Road is closed Tuesday due to flooding Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Auburn, Maine. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)



A pickup truck creeps though a flooded section of White Street in Lewiston, Maine on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore tours the damage along Route 140, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Westminster, Md. where twenty power poles snapped durning Monday evening's storm trapping 34 cars and their occupants. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)



The West Auburn Road in Auburn, Maine, is closed Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, due to flooding. ( Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)



A car is covered by a fallen tree in Dale Rogoff Greer's driveway after several trees fell, taking out the power lines and her daughter's car along Gittings Avenue in Towson, Md., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. evening. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)



BGE CEO Carim Khouzami, center left, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talk prior to a tour of storm damage from Monday evening's storm along Route 140 in Westminster, Md. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)



Fallen trees are seen blocking W. McNeely Ave near N. Main Street following a storm, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Mooresville, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)



Traffic blasts through a large puddle Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on Minot Avenue in Auburn, Maine. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

