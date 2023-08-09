Wind Surge pitcher silences Naturals

SPRINGDALE — Wichita starter Pierson Ohl allowed one run over eight innings to lead the Wind Surge to a 5-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Wind Surge, the Class AA affiliates of the Minnesota Twins, grabbed a lead in the top of the first and never looked back.

Ohl (4-3) gave up a run on seven hits over eight innings to pick up the win. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter. Miguel Rodriguez allowed a run but finished out the ninth.

Wichita took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Naturals starter Mason Barnett (0-1). Designated hitter Yoyner Fajardo led off with a single, stole second and third. He then scored on catcher Alex Isola’s groundout. Seth Gray added a run-scoring single.

The Naturals cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first. Tyler Tolbert led off with a double, went to third on Diego Hernandez’s bunt single. Tolbert scored on Peyton Wilson’s infield single to get the Naturals within 2-1.

Barnett took the loss in his first start for the Naturals. He allowed 2 runs on 4 hits over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Northwest Arkansas scored a run in the bottom of the ninth as Wilson doubled, moved to third on Jorge Bonifacio’s groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

“They outplayed us,” Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said. “Ohl was very good. He changed speeds. He threw strikes, worked fast and was very efficient. They put a lot of pressure on us with the running game and they swung the bats.” Tolbert and Wilson had two hits each for Northwest Arkansas. Wilson also drove in a run. Former University of Arkansas Razorback Cayden Wallace had a single for his first Class AA hit and finished 1 for 4 after being promoted from High-A Quad Cities.

Shields said Barnett had a little nerves in the top of the first when he allowed both runs.

“No question,” Shields said. “He settled in the second through the fifth. I thought Mason did a good job.” Wichita’s Dalton Shuffield added a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth off Naturals reliever T.J. Sikkema to make it 3-1. The Wind Surge scored another run in the seventh. Willie Joe Garry tripled into the right-field corner and scored on Fajardo’s double to give Wichita a 4-1 lead.

Barnett gave up a lead-off double in the top of the second but notched a couple of strikeouts to strand Dalton Shuffield at third.

In some other personnel moves announced Tuesday, Northwest Arkansas pitcher Jackson McClelland and infielders Jimmy Govern and Jack Reinheimer were all released. In addition, Jake Means was placed on the development list.

Tyson Guerrero, a left-hander, is scheduled to make his Class AA debut today for the Naturals against the Wind Surge.

ROCKHOUNDS 16, TRAVELERS 4

The Arkansas Travelers lost their seventh game in a row Tuesday night as the Midland RockHounds scored in six of their eight at-bats Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Arkansas scored first on Spencer Packard’s double in the first inning. Leo Rivas made it 2-0 in the second with an RBI single.

The RockHounds cut the lead to 2-1 later in the second with a sacrifice fly by Caeden Trenkle.

Midland scored two runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth, five in the sixth, two in the seventh and eight runs in the eighth inning to take a 16-3 lead into the ninth.

All but one Midland hitter recorded a hit and five recorded more than one.

Standings

NORTH DIVISION W L Pct. GB

Springfield (STL) .... 18 16 .529 —

NW Arkansas (KC) .17 16 .515 ½

Wichita (MIN) ......... 16 18 .471 2

x-Arkansas (SEA) .. 15 18 .455 2½

Tulsa (LAD) ............. 12 22 .353 6

SOUTH DIVISION W L Pct. GB

Amarillo (ATI) ......... 20 14 .588 — C. Christi (HOU)..... 19 15 .559 1 Frisco (TEX) ............ 19 15 .559 1 Midland (OAK) ........ 17 17 .500 3 x-San Antonio (SD) .16 18 .471 4

x-First-half winner TUESDAY’S GAMES

Midland 16, Arkansas 4 Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 2

Springfield 5, San Antonio 4 Frisco 6, Corpus Christi 0 Tulsa 7, Amarillo 4

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Arkansas at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 6:35 p.m. Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WICHITA 5, NW ARKANSAS 2