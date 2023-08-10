The nation in brief: U.S. Sen. Feinstein, 90, falls in home

U.S. Sen. Feinstein, 90, falls in home

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, fell in her San Francisco home Tuesday and went to a hospital for a short time, her office said Wednesday.

The 90-year-old California Democrat, who has faced mounting concerns about her health and her ability to perform her duties, "briefly went to the hospital ... as a precaution after a minor fall in her home," her office said.

All of her scans were clear, and she returned home later Tuesday, said spokesman Adam Russell.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York said he spoke with Feinstein on Wednesday.

"She said she suffered no injuries and briefly went to the hospital as a precaution," Schumer said. "I'm glad she is back home now and is doing well."

The incident comes after Feinstein missed months of work in Washington earlier this year when she was hospitalized for the shingles virus and its side effects. Since returning to work in May, she has traveled the Capitol halls in a wheelchair and has often appeared confused and disoriented.

Feinstein has defended her ability to perform her job, though her office said in May that she was still experiencing vision and balance impairments from the shingles virus.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024. Some Democrats have publicly called on her to resign, while others including Biden and Schumer have stood beside her.

Ex-GOP donor gets 21 years in prison

A formerly well-connected GOP donor convicted of giving gifts, alcohol and money to teenage girls in exchange for sex was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison on sex trafficking charges.

Anton "Tony" Lazzaro was convicted in March by a federal jury of seven counts involving commercial sex acts with five girls ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30.

Prosecutors had requested a 30-year sentence. They likened Lazzaro to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on federal charges accusing him of paying underage girls for massages and then abusing them. The defense had asked for no more than 10 years.

"He's a sex trafficker," prosecutor Laura Provinzino said. "One who has shown absolutely no remorse. He has accepted no responsibility for his crimes."

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz came down in the middle and had harsh words for Lazzaro.

He said the defendant showed sympathy to only two people -- "to himself and Jeffrey Epstein." And the judge said he was struck by the "soulless, almost mechanical nature" of how Lazzaro exploited the girls.

Mom in threats case gets gun charges

LANSING, Mich. -- The mother of a 30-year-old Michigan man who's accused of making death threats against Democratic politicians is now charged with lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son's possession.

The charges unsealed this week against Michelle Berka, 56, come after her son Randall Berka II was arrested in March and charged with illegally possessing guns. Federal prosecutors say he made death threats on social media against the president and governor, as well as people in the LGBTQ community.

Authorities say Michelle Berka knowingly lied when she bought five guns that were eventually given to another person. While the indictment does not identify to whom she gave the firearms, her son was arrested with four of the same weapons.

Randall Berka II -- who lives with his parents -- is accused of having written on a YouTube channel that "biden deserves to die," a reference to President Joe Biden, and that he was "more than willing tot kill whitmer," a reference to the governor.

He was involuntarily committed for mental health care in 2012 and declared incapacitated, which bars him from possessing guns or ammunition, the FBI said.

Michelle Berka faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Oregon bars 10 legislators' reelection

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The 10 Republican state senators in Oregon who racked up more than 10 unexcused absences during a walkout in the most recent legislative session can't run for reelection in 2024, the state's elections chief said.

Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade made the announcement Tuesday to clear up confusion over how reelection rules would affect those senators. Under Measure 113, which was approved by voters in 2022, lawmakers with more than 10 unexcused absences were supposed to be disqualified from being reelected for the next term. But some Republicans raised questions over the measure's vague wording.

"My decision honors the voters' intent by enforcing the measure the way it was commonly understood when Oregonians added it to our state constitution," Griffin-Valade said.

She has directed the state Elections Division to implement an administrative rule to clarify the stance, which she said is consistent with that of the state Justice Department.

Senate Republicans said they would challenge the rule in court.



