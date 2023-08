West Fork, circa 1910: The Washington County town about 10 miles south of Fayetteville was founded in the 1880s around timber and railroad industries. The dirt Main Street was lined with wooden frame buildings that didn't survive, but the little town did, today home to more than 2,000 people.

