Audit finds Arkansas PBS Commission circumvented, violated aspects of state procurement law

A legislative audit found the Arkansas PBS Commission circumvented and violated certain aspects of state procurement law by among other actions making several purchases just below a threshold required for obtaining bids and by contracting with two companies owned by the same person.

After questioning administrators with Arkansas PBS on Thursday, lawmakers on a standing committee of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee opted to continue their review of the audit for fiscal year 2022 to the panel's meeting next month to allow officials to gather answers to pending questions.

"To me, this looks like a good ole boy system going on," said Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, who made the motion to continue to review of the audit. "It may not be, and I hope it's not, but the optics of this are pretty terrible."

Karen Watkins, deputy director of finance and administration with Arkansas PBS, said she does not suspect the findings of the audit indicate fraud. Watkins, who joined Arkansas PBS after fiscal year 2022, said the agency at the time was struggling to manage an expansion project and three demanding education projects.

"It's the right thing to do for kids and for the emergency broadcast system for Arkansas, but it really strained the agency," she told the Standing Committee on State Agencies.

As part of their report, auditors selected 10 vendors used by the Arkansas PBS Commission with transactions both above and below the $20,000 threshold in state law for obtaining bids.

The review found on multiple occasions the agency entered into agreements to procure goods and services from two companies owned by the same person. If the goods and services had been obtained by the same company, bids would have been required, auditors said.

The agency also regularly informed vendors how much they would pay for goods and services. While this practice doesn't appear to violate a specific purchasing law, auditors said it raises questions of whether a vendor would have charged less had the agency not provided the information.

In addition to making numerous purchases just below the $20,000 threshold for bids, the agency also regularly paid for a portion of goods and services before they were obtained.

The agency often executed an internally-generated scope of work agreement with vendors instead of a purchase order. This means goods and services may have been procured before purchase orders were created, according to the audit.



