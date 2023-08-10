Biden touts economic policy progress

BELEN, N.M. -- President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that his economic policies are reviving U.S. manufacturing, touring the West to drum up support for his efforts on jobs and inflation in the face of voters' doubts.

"I'm not here to declare victory on the economy. We have a lot more work to do," Biden said at Arcosa Wind Towers, a plant that once made Solo cups and other plastics but is now shifting to manufacturing wind towers. "But we have a plan. And it's turning things around."

Arcosa, the president said, was a "great example" of how the administration's legislative achievements have bolstered jobs and investments in the U.S. The company had to lay off workers in Illinois and Iowa before Biden's Inflation Reduction Act became law last year, but customers placed $1.1 billion in wind tower orders with the company afterward, according to the White House. The stock has risen more than 20% in the past 12 months.

"Folks -- when I think climate, I think jobs," Biden said, referring to cleaner energy production in his remarks at the plant making wind towers.

He pointed to climate-related investments not only at Arcosa but at major corporations such as General Electric, and said: "Every one of these companies has pointed to the clean energy law that we originated and I signed for making these investments."

The claim from Biden and the White House that the administration has bolstered U.S. manufacturing is backed by rise in construction spending on new factories. But factory hiring has begun to slow in recent months, a sign that the promised boom has yet to fully materialize.

That hasn't stopped the White House from telling voters ahead of the 2024 election that the Democratic president's agenda has triggered a revival in factory work.

"Hundreds of actions coordinated through his entire government are sparking a manufacturing renaissance across the United States," White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi told reporters ahead of Biden's New Mexico speech.

Biden's message on jobs is one he's been repeating frequently.

At a Philadelphia shipyard last month, Biden offered his policies to fight climate change by shifting away from fossil fuels as a way to create jobs. He wants voters to think of his social and environmental programs as good for economic growth.

"A lot of my friends in organized labor know: When I think climate, I think jobs," Biden said. "I think union jobs. Not a joke."

Biden's trip to the Southwest is colored by his reelection campaign and the challenge posed by a majority of U.S. adults saying they believe the economy is in poor shape. The president is trying to break through pessimism that intensified last year as inflation spiked. His trip included a Tuesday speech in Arizona and will end with remarks today in Utah. In 2020, Biden won both Arizona and New Mexico, key states that he likely needs next year to secure another term.

The president does have a case to make to the public on employment. As the U.S. economy has healed from the coronavirus pandemic, hiring has surged at factories. Manufacturing jobs have climbed to their highest totals in nearly 15 years. This is the first time since the 1970s that manufacturing employment has fully recovered from a recession, expanding by 789,000 jobs since Biden took office.

But the pace of job growth at manufacturers has slowed over the past year. Factories were adding roughly 500,000 workers annually last summer, a figure that in the government's most recent jobs report fell to 125,000 gains over the past 12 months.

Biden administration officials have said there are more factory jobs coming because of its infrastructure spending, investments in computer chip plants and the various incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Their argument is that the incentives encouraged the private sector to invest, leading to $500 billion worth of commitments to make computer chips, electric vehicles, advanced batteries, clean energy technology and medical goods. They say that more factories are coming because, after adjusting for inflation, spending on factory construction has climbed almost 100% since the end of 2021.

Adam Ozimek, chief economist at EIG, said jobs can be a flawed way to measure a manufacturing revival. He said better metrics include an increase in factory output, whether the U.S. can shift to renewable energy to blunt climate change and whether the government can achieve its national security goals of having a stronger supply chain.

"It's way too early to declare anything like a manufacturing renaissance," Ozimek said. "We are decades into structurally declining manufacturing employment. And it's not at all clear yet whether the positive trends are going to outweigh that continuing headwind."

And Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, argued that federal rules were hampering any benefits of the Biden administration's manufacturing policies.

"The positive impact of manufacturing investments made during the Biden administration are being undermined by a rising tide of complex and often unbalanced federal regulations," he said on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, adding that Biden "must take action to ensure a balanced regulatory regime."

Also on Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order that would block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. It covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence.

Senior administration officials said that the effort stemmed from national security goals, rather than economic interests and that the categories it covered were narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China's ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade that are vital for both nations' economies.

The United States and China appear to be increasingly locked in a geopolitical competition, along with their deep trade relationship as the world's two largest economies. Biden administration officials have insisted that they have no interest in "decoupling" from China, yet the U.S. has limited the export of advanced computer chips, sought to limit investments into China and kept the expanded tariffs set up by President Donald Trump.

Biden has suggested that China's economy is struggling and its global ambitions have been tempered as the U.S. has reenergized its alliances with Japan, South Korea, Australia and the European Union. The administration consulted with allies and industry in shaping the executive order.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press.