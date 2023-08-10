Sections
Bridge repair closes section of Arkansas 138 in Lonoke County for 2-3 weeks

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 3:17 p.m.
Workers with Mobley Contractors begin to tear up the street and bridge over the railroad tracks on West 13th Street on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Little Rock. The street between S. Woodrow Street and Jones Street will be closed for about 180 as crews demolish and reconstruct sections of the bridge. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Repair work to a bridge in Lonoke County is underway that will result in a two to three-week closure of a section of Arkansas 38, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The closure, which crosses the Pigeon Roost Creek in Butler Township and includes Butlerville and Thurman, has created a 17-mile detour both ways.

Only local traffic will be allowed in the area.

For westbound traffic, the detour will travel: south on Arkansas 13 for seven miles; west on Arkansas 236 for six miles; and north on Arkansas 31 for four miles.

For eastbound traffic, the detour will travel: north on Arkansas 13 for seven miles; east on Arkansas 236 for six miles; and south on Arkansas 31 for four miles. Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage.

