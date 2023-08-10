Closings affect 2,923 workers





Four plants Tyson Foods Inc. plans to close -- one in Arkansas, one in Indiana and two in Missouri -- employ more than 2,800 workers between them, according to recent notices the company sent to the three states.

As part of a third-quarter earnings call, Springdale-based Tyson Foods said Monday it will close four plants in the United States in an effort to cut costs as Tyson Foods continues to struggle with profitability. The plants are located in North Little Rock; Corydon, Ind.; and in Noel and Dexter, Mo.

The Arkansas and Missouri plants are scheduled to close in October and the Indiana plant is set to close March 1, 2024.

According to letters sent to Arkansas' Division of Workforce Services, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development dated Aug. 7 -- as required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act -- Tyson Foods gave notice it was closing the plants as part of the company's plan to operate more efficiently.

Tyson Foods said it plans to close its North Little Rock plant on or around Oct. 7. There are 339 workers, Tyson reported. The company celebrated 50 years of production at the plant in 2018. The 76,000-square-foot facility in the Rose City area of North Little Rock began operation in April 1968 as part of Prospect Farms Inc., specializing in food service products. Tyson Foods acquired Prospect Farms in 1969.

"It is unfortunate Tyson is closing their plant in North Little Rock after operating over 50 years," North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick said in an emailed statement. "I believe the infrastructure we have built with Amazon, Dollar General, Safe Foods, Federal Metals and others will provide a vast opportunity of jobs for the displaced employees. We have created over 3,000 new jobs in the last three years. We will continue to work with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and new businesses to secure positions for the displaced workers."

A Tyson spokesman said the decision to close the North Little Rock plant and move the work performed there to other facilities was not easy but is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the company's poultry business.

"We did not take this decision lightly and taking care of our team members is our top priority. All impacted team members are encouraged to apply for open, posted roles within the company and we will assist in offering relocation benefits where applicable," the spokesman wrote.

Employees will be paid for any earned but unused vacation and there is a $1,000 retention bonus for workers who stay through the North Little Rock plant closing date. Tyson said it is working with the Arkansas Division of Workforce services to link employees to resources and available assistance.

Tyson Foods said it plans to cease production at its Noel, Mo., plant in the state's southwest corner close to the Arkansas border around Oct. 20. The move will eliminate 1,533 jobs associated with the plant, including some union jobs. The move includes 20 workers at an Oklahoma feed mill that is part of the Noel complex. In its letter, the company noted some workers may be needed past Oct. 20 as part of the plant's "winding down" process.

Currently, plans are to cease production at the Dexter plant in south central Missouri on Oct. 13. The closure will eliminate 683 jobs, including workers at a feed mill as well as a hatchery and grow out operation associated with the Dexter operation.

The Corydon, Ind., Tyson Foods poultry complex employs 368 workers, some of them unionized.

"Tyson Foods regrets that its team members must be displaced yet hopes to accomplish these closings with the least possible disruption to team members, their families and the community," Tyson wrote in all four notice letters.

Alan Ellstrand, a professor in management and associate dean of programs and research at the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, in response to emailed questions, said Tyson Foods' most recent quarterly report reflected the challenging time the company is facing. The results caused Tyson to assess its plants and workforce with the goal of cutting costs and making operations more efficient.

"Plant closures are difficult," Ellstrand said. "For employees losing their jobs, especially in small towns, it can be difficult to find a comparable job. I would imagine that in Noel, Mo., the loss of about 1,550 positions will certainly be felt throughout the community and will have ripple effects on local businesses."

In May, Tyson closed a plant in Van Buren and one in Virginia. The Van Buren operation employed 969 workers, and the Glen Allen, Va., plant had 692 workers. At the time, Tyson said it would offer displaced employees jobs at its other plants as it shifts its production to better utilize its processing capacity.

In October, Tyson Foods said it was recalling about 1,000 executives working in its Chicago area and Dakota Dunes, S.D., offices to shift to a more centralized company headquarters in Springdale. At the time, Tyson said the move would begin in phases and take about a year to complete.

About 228 workers in the Chicago area and more than 250 workers in South Dakota chose not to move and left the company.

In April, Tyson said it would cut 10% of its corporate jobs and reduce senior leadership roles by 15%.

During a conference call with analysts on Monday to discuss the company's third quarter, Chief Executive Officer Donnie King, announced the closure of the four new plants.

"As we become more productive with automation and team member engagement, we can further optimize our footprint and reallocate resources to more efficient plants, while still having ample capacity to service and grow with our customers," King said.

On Monday, Tyson reported a loss of of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the third quarter ending June 30, compared with a profit of $750 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter. Tyson said its revenue fell 3% from last year's third quarter, to $13.14 billion. The sales decline was mainly in the pork and chicken segments, Tyson said.

The company posted a second quarter loss, as well -- reporting it lost $97 million or 28 cents per share for the quarter that ended April 1, compared with a year-ago profit of $829 million, or $2.28 a share.

In December 2021, Tyson said it would invest $1.3 billion through 2024 in automation in a move to both increase production and to reduce labor costs.

The company opened a $425 million poultry complex in Tennessee in April of 2021 and $300 million case-ready beef and pork plant in Utah in August of that year. Tyson Foods is in the final stages of construction of a new fully-cooked foods plant in Virginia and broke ground on a facility Kentucky in February of 2022 that will produce bacon for its Wright and Jimmy Dean brands. It's also upgraded existing operations in recent years including a $48 million investment in a Pine Bluff poultry plant in 2021.

Tyson Foods' shares closed at $53.82, down $1.23 or a little more than 2% in trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $47.11 and as high as $82.49 over the past year.



