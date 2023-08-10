Coaches predict OBU will repeat as GAC champs

It was only fitting that Ouachita Baptist University football Coach Todd Knight heaped praise on his defense Wednesday during the Great American Conference media day.

His Tigers will be on the defense from the outset this season.

After winning the program's sixth GAC championship last season, OBU was chosen by the league's coaches as the favorite to capture the 2023 crown after amassing a conference-high 116 points and eight of the 12 first-place votes.

Harding University, which finished second last season, had 113 points and received the other four first-place votes to garner a second-place selection, while Henderson State University was picked third. The Reddies ended in a tie for third last season with East Central (Okla.).

Southern Arkansas University, led by second-year Coach Brad Smiley and 19 returning starters, was tabbed to land in the No. 4 spot, followed by Southeastern Oklahoma State, East Central (Okla.), Arkansas Tech University and the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

"Looking forward to this season," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "Last year didn't end up like we wanted it to. We didn't have a lot of seniors last year on the squad. ... But I will say this: We were able to play a lot of people last year, a lot of young guys that got very good, quality plays that's going to help them out with the experience part of it.

"Practices, so far, have gone really, really well."

Southern Nazarene was predicted to finish ninth while Southwestern Oklahoma State was 10th. Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State round out the poll in 11th and 12th place, respectively.

But it's the reigning champions who may enter the season with a chip on their shoulder after the way the 2022 season ended.

OBU lost to Northwest Missouri State 47-17 in the opening round of the NCAA Division II playoffs after finishing the regular season 11-0. The Tigers lost pivotal contributors from that group, specifically a trio of offensive All-Americans in running back T.J. Cole and linemen Peyton Stafford and Anthony Chairez. But OBU appears to be loaded on the defensive side, which will be essential this fall in a league where 11 of the 12 members averaged at least 22 points per game a year ago.

Knight's team returns nine starters on defense and has plenty of depth behind them.

"For the first three days of fall camp, we've already been really clicking," said linebacker Dawson Miller, who had 60 tackles last season. "I've played with some of these guys for three years, [and] it just comes naturally to all of us. We're bringing up some of the younger guys, too. They're really coming along, and we're just excited to do something special this year."

That excitement was evident from Knight as well. The long-time coach pointed out that he's got the utmost confidence in his offense despite having holes to fill. Yet, he also knows what he's got on the other side of the ball.

"I'm excited about [defensive coordinator] Coach [Roy] Thompson leading the way, and [Miller]," Knight said. "I'm excited about that defense setting the tone, and they've set that tone in practice the last few days. I'm excited about that as well.

"We're just looking forward to the season. We know we're only as good as our next practice, so we're hungry and ready to go."

Harding Coach Paul Simmons noted that his team is ready to go, too.

"We're excited to get the year kicked off," he said. "We talk all the time about how winning isn't the most important thing for us. It's to try to raise up awesome Christian-following husbands. But winning does matter.

"We do care, and we do expect to win."

Simmons revealed that there's a writing on the board in the team's locker room that says "9-2," the Bisons' record in 2022. But he also said that notation isn't on that particular board for celebratory reasons.

It's just the opposite.

"We don't want to be 9-2," he said. "We're not pleased with 9-2. We're not excited about that. Certainly, the expectation is to play in the playoffs."

Harding had reached the postseason every season since 2016 but was left out of the field last year. However, the Bisons have several regulars returning and expect to be back in both conference title and playoff contention come November.

"There's no do-overs," Simmons said. "But I can promise you, we've got a bunch of young men that'll be disappointed, to say the least, if we go 9-2."