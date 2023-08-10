JRMC announces 2 new doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced the addition of two new doctors to the community: otolaryngologist Dr. Christine Mirabal and nephrologist Dr. Sheheryar Shah.

Mirabal has joined Jefferson Regional Ear, Nose and Throat Associates. Mirabal received her medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine, followed by a residency at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas.

She previously served as chief of otolaryngology for the United States Air Force Hospital in Las Vegas, a physician partner for Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants of Nevada, and also as medical director of speech and audiology for the Air Force in Las Vegas. Mirabal is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and the American Medical Association.

Mirabal is joining Dr. Joel Link at Jefferson Regional Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, 1801 W. 40th Ave., Suite 1B. Details: (870) 541-6055.

Shah will be seeing patients at Jefferson Regional Nephrology Associates.

Shah received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan. He then served as an intern at Jilani Hospital, a medical extern at Carthage Area Hospital in Carthage, New York, and completed an internal medicine residency at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City. Shah is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Shah is joining Dr. James Campbell Jr. and Dr. Brandi Wright at Jefferson Regional Nephrology Associates. Details: (870) 541-6020.

New Hope plans food giveaway

The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will hold a food giveaway on Aug. 18 at noon. A picture ID is needed. The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a news release.

Architecture, fashion event set

Alex Foundation of Desha County, in partnership with Pulaski Technical College and Belk Department Store, will observe World Architecture Day. The observance will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 1 at PTC's Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock.

Created by the International Union of Architects in 1985, World Architecture Day is celebrated annually on the first Monday of October in parallel with the United Nations World Habitat Day, according to a news release.

The observance will include a presentation on merging architecture and fashion. The fashion show will be moderated by Ethel Goodstein-Murphee, associate dean at the University of Arkansas' Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. John Folan, FJSOA Department Chair will host the program.

The fashion show, styled by Belk, will present architects from across Arkansas modelling the latest runway and ready-to-wear apparel. Grammy nominated John Two-Hawks will give a special musical performance following the fashion show.

Alex Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax exempt nonprofit organization. Its mission is to engage students, and specifically limited access and rural students, in exploring architecture and design through place-based learning, experiential learning, project-based learning, and multi-disciplinary learning. For more information, visit www.alex-foundation.org.

Also during the observance, Alex Foundation will also recognize supporters. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.