Conway Regional, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement, putting system back in network

Conway Regional Health System has reached a multi-year agreement with UnitedHealthcare that will take effect on Aug. 15, six weeks after dropping out of network with the insurer in a contracting dispute.

The agreement covers commercial plans and Medicare Advantage and also applies to Conway Regional's affiliated providers and clinics. Patients who have been affected do not need to do anything to reestablish care and can contact the Conway Regional Patient Navigation Center at (501) 506-2477 or their independent physician's office if they have any questions.

The multi-year agreement includes a three-year agreement for commercial plans. A Conway Regional spokesperson declined to go into specifics about other contract details.

The impasse centered upon a disagreement between UnitedHealthcare and Conway Regional over the price of health care services, a portion of which the insurer pays out.

"Our top priority throughout our negotiation was to ensure the people we're honored to serve throughout central Arkansas have continued access to quality care at an affordable, sustainable cost," a spokesman for UnitedHealthcare said Wednesday.

UnitedHealthcare insures around 15,000 Conway Regional patients.

"For over 100 years, Conway Regional has been the community's hospital and going out of network with United was not a decision or a disruption that we took lightly," system President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Troup said in a statement. "Conway Regional has never termed a payor. Our priority has always been the well-being of patients and ensuring the long-term viability of the health system. Resolution with United allows Conway Regional to maintain the access to care our patients deserve."

The Conway Regional system is based on its 170-bed hospital in Conway and provides a wide range of health services to seven north central Arkansas counties.

About 240 out of the 1,050 retirees in the state's public school and state employee health insurance plan who potentially could have been affected by Conway Regional's decision not to contract with United Healthcare opted for coverage through the Health Advantage plan instead of through United Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plan, state officials said.