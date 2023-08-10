Dillard's posts $131.5 million second quarter profit

Dillard's Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $131.5 million, compared to $163.4 million a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the retailer said it had net income of $7.98.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.21 per share.

Dillard's posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

"The cautious consumer we noted in the first quarter continued in the first few weeks of the second, leading to a sales decline of 3%," Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II said in the earnings report. "We exited the quarter with inventory flat year over year while maintaining a strong retail gross margin of 40.4%. We repurchased $103 million of stock and ended the quarter with $924 million in cash and short-term investments."



