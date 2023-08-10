Dollar General building distribution center in North Little Rock, will sell fresh produce in more stores

Plans by Dollar General Corp. to open a huge distribution center in North Little Rock and expand offerings of fresh produce in its Arkansas stores were celebrated Wednesday by local government and business leaders and Dollar General officials visiting Little Rock.

Dollar General began selling fresh fruits and vegetables in 10 of its Little Rock stores last year. The discount store chain operates in many economically disadvantaged urban neighborhoods and rural communities that otherwise would lack a source of affordable, nutritious food, areas also known as food deserts.

Speaking at the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Owen noted that Dollar General employs more than 4,700 Arkansans in 550 stores.

"At Dollar General, we like to say we're America's general store, the neighborhood general store. And while we're not a grocer, we understand millions of Americans and their families rely on Dollar General to provide convenient access to affordable and nutritious foods," he said. "We are so pleased that more than 200,000 Little Rock residents now have additional and affordable access to fresh fruits and vegetables at their local Dollar General store."

Twelve Little Rock Dollar Generals now sell fresh produce; nationally, Dollar General has plans to sell fresh fruits and vegetables in 5,000 stores by the end of January. Owen said that will give the company more points of produce distribution than any other mass retailer or grocer in the United States.

Dollar General corporate spokeswoman Crystal W. Luce said the North Little Rock facility will store fresh items in addition to its traditional nonperishable items, to be distributed by the company's private fleet of trucks. Similar distribution sites are under construction near Denver and in Oregon.

Luce declined to speak about Dollar General's fruit and vegetable sales figures or how the products fit into its overall business strategy, but she did say Dollar General is committed to expanding fresh produce sales to 10,000 of its stores, many in areas designated food deserts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dollar General has 19,200 stores.

"We understand the positive impacts these changes are making here in this community, and they serve to strengthen our commitment to fight [for] food access and [against] insecurity and to provide healthier food options in small towns and big cities across the country -- often in places where other retailers either cannot go or will not go," Owen said.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted Arkansas' continuing issues with food insecurity -- the Feeding America food bank network nonprofit reports that one in six Arkansans, and one in five Arkansas children, face hunger, and that nearly half of the households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) include children.

"It's just as common in a one-stoplight town as it is right here in Little Rock," she said. "Dollar General has stepped up to take that issue head on, and we're very thankful for your willingness to partner with us in fighting against that."

In an interview, North Little Rock Development Director Robert Birch said Dollar General's 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in North Little Rock is expected to open in April on U.S. 70, near the Arkansas River. The site neighbors Amazon's open and Lowe's soon-to-be-occupied distribution centers. He said the coming Dollar General facility will help the local economy.

The warehouse jobs will pay $18 to $20 an hour, Birch said. "It's really incredible, the growth that we've had over the past five years. I think we've created 3,000 jobs just on the North Little Rock side of the river."

Sanders said Dollar General, based in suburban Nashville, Tenn., "is literally doubling-down on its investment here in Central Arkansas, creating 300 jobs and investing $140 million in our state" and the North Little Rock site "will make this region the center in the company's entire national supply chain."

Two members of Arkansas' congressional delegation, Republican Reps. French Hill and Rick Crawford, chamber President and CEO Jay Chesshir, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick also spoke.

"In these little towns I represent across the 31 counties, if they don't have anything else, they have a Dollar General," Crawford said. "That's important. And they make a whale of a difference -- even more than the 300 jobs, I think, that are being added in this investment -- in what they do for that community. When you enhance that with the ability to add fresh fruits and vegetables and other proteins, it's a force-multiplier."

A member of the House Committee on Agriculture, Crawford highlighted the importance of the federal Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, through which the USDA funds projects that promote fruit and vegetable purchases by low-income consumers, from Dollar General and similar retailers.

Nutrition incentive program funding came from the 2018 farm bill; congressional negotiations are ongoing for the 2023 farm bill, which covers the food stamps program as well as federal agricultural policy.

"Obviously nutrition is a priority issue," Crawford said in an interview, again praising the nutrition incentive program. "On the ag side, we're looking at some pretty potentially drastic cuts that we're trying to prevent from happening. Because the reality is, we still need to be able to produce and produce at scale to address the needs we're talking about. We can't address nutrition needs if our producers are encumbered."

Asked what would be necessary to prevent cuts, he said, "It's a budget number, and it's a struggle because we're in tough fiscal shape. We're almost $32 trillion in debt, so we're trying to make good fiscal decisions. But the reality is that investment in agriculture is an investment in national security," stressing that domestic "food security is a national security imperative" in the context of international relations and global trade.