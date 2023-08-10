Former Springdale school administrator again accused of violating sex offender rules

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former school administrator already facing charges in connection with being a registered sex offender on a school campus was arrested again Monday on additional charges involving a second school.

Mark Edward Oesterle, 51, of 1106 Excalibur Drive in Elm Springs, was arrested on a warrant in connection with being a registered sex offender on a school campus. He was released Monday from the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.

The warrant was issued July 25 based on new information filed that day, according to Washington County Circuit Court records.

Oesterle was charged in what a criminal information sheet says were incidents between April 3 and April 17 when Oesterle "did knowingly enter upon the campus of Har-Ber High School" in Springdale.

Oesterle was arrested March 1 on the same charge, according to police and court records. He is accused of being on the campus of Central Junior High School in Springdale on Feb. 9 and on the Har-Ber campus Feb. 12. Investigators obtained video from both schools showing Oesterle in school buildings without an escort.

Oesterle was arrested June 6 in Benton County in connection with failing to comply with reporting requirements for a registered sex offender. He was held in the Benton County jail until Monday when he was arrested on the Washington County warrant.

Oesterle pleaded guilty to sexual assault in Washington County Circuit Court on Sept. 16, 2021. Oesterle had been charged with three counts of sexual assault in connection with allegations he touched the breasts of teen girls in 2015 when he was employed in the Springdale School District. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault, but that charge included all three victims, according to the Washington County prosecuting attorney's office.

Oesterle was sentenced to 72 months of probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to have no contact with the girls and to register as a sex offender.

Oesterle was assistant principal at Har-Ber High School in 2014-15 and assistant principal at Tyson School of Innovation in 2015-16. The Fayetteville School District hired him in 2016 as its director of federal programs and English language learner programs. He was director of secondary education from 2017 until he resigned in March 2019.