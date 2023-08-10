Former West Fork cop arraigned in traffic stop death, pleads not guilty

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former West Fork police officer has pleaded innocent to negligent homicide in the death of a motorist during a traffic stop in late December.

Christopher David Cordeiro, 34, of Prairie Grove, is charged in the death of Michael J. Hanna, 49, of West Fork, who died while being taken into custody by Cordeiro, according to information from the Arkansas State Police, the agency investigating the case.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Cordeiro was ordered to appear before Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay on Jan. 19 for trial.

Police stopped Hanna around 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at 6210 U.S. 71 in West Fork, according to a state police news release. During the stop, a fight began between Hanna and Cordeiro, and Cordeiro used his stun gun on Hanna.

Cordeiro was placed on administrative leave after the incident and resigned in May, according to West Fork police.

Washington County prosecutors filed charges against Cordeiro on July 27. He was booked at the Washington County jail and released on $5,000 bond.

Cordeiro initiated the traffic stop because Hanna was driving on a suspended driver's license, according to the affidavit for the arrest warrant.

[DOCUMENT: Read Cordeiro’s training record » nwaonline.com/810traininghistory/]

Cordeiro ordered Hanna to get out of the car multiple times. Cordeiro reached into the car, opened the door and removed Hanna. Cordeiro told Hanna he would use his stun gun if Hanna didn't comply, according to the affidavit.

Hanna told Cordeiro he had a heart condition, according to the affidavit. When Hanna didn't put his hands behind his back, Cordeiro used his stun gun multiple times, the affidavit states. A review of Cordeiro's stun gun showed it was used nine times, according to the affidavit -- seven times for a total of five seconds each, once for six seconds and once for two seconds.

Based on Cordeiro's body camera, the affidavit states, he made no attempt to assist Hanna after he was restrained until a second officer arrived and checked Hanna's pulse.

An autopsy showed Hanna's death was caused by a combination of heart disease and methamphetamine intoxication, along with physical exertion, struggle and restraint. The medical examiner also stated Hanna had injuries consistent with the use of an electro-muscular disruption device such as a stun gun.